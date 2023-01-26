Holly Willoughby's leather mini skirt is a real hit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby's style took a showstopping turn on Thursday's episode of This Morning and fans are in love.

After easing into the week with a series of floaty silk midi dresses and fit and flare denim, the 41-year-old star debuted a red and black leather mini combo - and wow. Holly's figure-flattering skirt boasted a fun peplum hemline with a high waistline that accentuated her fabulous hourglass figure. Even Holly's knitted top made an impact.

WATCH: This Morning's Holly Willoughby divides fans with latest announcement

Loading the player...

Holly's scarlet bodycon knitwear looked marvellous with her matching red lipstick and black leather and killer heels. The ITV star's beauty squad consisted of Patsy O'Neill and Danielle Whiteman, who certainly outdid themselves on this occasion.

Holly is sensational in fitted leather ensemble

As soon as Holly shared a snap of her new look and filled fans in on where to shop the Boden and Warehouse treasures on Instagram, the excitement was palpable.

"Wow, wow, wow!" exclaimed one fan, while another observed the sassy outfit and noted: "You mean business today."

Holly's eight million strong fashion following gave their seal of approval: "Red and black, now that is a 'wow' combination, so pretty on you!" Another agreed that they "love the colour combo too."

While fans rave about Holly's skirt, you can snap up her 'Real Leather Flippy Skirt' at Warehouse for £95 - they also have some bargain faux leather items too!

Real Leather Flippy Skirt, £95, Warehouse

SHOP: Holly Willoughby’s high-street midi dress is so chic and it’s selling out fast

SHOP: 14 work outfit essentials for 2023

Red looks striking on everyone, and if Holly's 'Valentine Knitted Top' from Boden has caught your eye then you can shop the sumptuous alpaca blend knit online today.

Valentine Knitted Top, £80, Boden

Holly's chic styling hack for mini skirts this winter has been black tights with matching black stilettos and fans love it: "Black tights and heels - the Holly we love."

The mum-of-three worked the opaque tights and heels look so well last Friday with her Emily In Paris esque diamante top and skirt.

On the same day, Victoria Beckham made a strong case for quirky black fishnets and heels - her date night selfie went viral.

Shop HELLO!'s top picks for tights this winter.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.