Holly Willoughby's skinny trousers make her legs look ultra long

The This Morning presenter looked fabulous on Tuesday's show

It may have been a cold and frosty morning, but Holly Willoughby warmed us up with her latest outfit.

Simple yet effective, the 41-year-old donned a camel roll neck jumper from high street store Karen Millen, which she teamed with a pair of cropped, leg-lengthening black trousers from French brand Sezane, and a pair of super chic high heels. Love!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby blows a kiss

Speaking of trousers, the Dancing on Ice co-host never used to wear them. But thanks to her former stylist, Angie Smith, Holly is more open to giving them a go. Telling HELLO! in 2018, the blonde beauty revealed that she will forever be thankful to Angie for introducing her to high-waisted trousers, which now take pride of place in her wardrobe. "You know, I never thought that I was going to wear trousers ever in my life, I thought I was just, you know, a fat bottomed girl who was never going to wear a trouser."

Holly rocking her black trousers from Sezane

She added: "It was better to wear a dress or a skirt and that was it, and then I was introduced to a high-waisted trouser with a bit of elastic in it and it literally changed my life and my wardrobe. I could wear shirts tucked in and I was like 'Wow, and I love it!' and things like that I would never have done, had I not been pushed in that direction."

On Monday, the mother-of-three looked beautiful in a striking pink mini dress, which came from one of her favourite luxury high street stores, L.K.Bennett. Holly's frock cost £329 and featured a pastel pink tone, pretty checks and flirty neckline that gave a lovely feminine vibe, particularly as the Dancing on Ice star added her trusty nude high heels.

We can't wait to see what else she wears this week!

