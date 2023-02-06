Shania Twain looks unrecognisable on Grammys red carpet with most impressive look to date Man! I Feel Like dying my hair electric red for the Grammy Awards 2023

The Grammy Awards 2023 red carpet served up a slew of stunning looks, from Harry Styles' harlequin Gucci jumpsuit to Adele's crushed velvet crimson moment - but nothing has caused a stir quite like Shania Twain's spotted ensemble.

The Man! I Feel Like A Woman hitmaker rocked up to the red carpet in Los Angeles wearing a statement spot-print suit created by American-British designer Harris Reed. Featuring fit-and-flare trousers and a waist-skimming tailored jacket, Shania layered her striking suit over a satin corset and slipped into a pair of retro platform heels. Take a peek at her daring outfit in the clip below...

WATCH: Shania Twain's head-turning look at the Grammy Awards 2023

All eyes, however, were on Shania's avant-garde headwear, which depicted a peculiar mushroom-shaped silhouette in the same rhinestone-encrusted spot print emblazoned on the rest of her ensemble.

The former Grammy Award-winning star also switched out her usual honey blonde seventies curls for a poker straight wig in an electric red hue. What a transformation!

The country music star donned her most daring look to date

As for makeup, Shania levelled up her look with daring red lipstick, adding dramatic eyeliner and false lashes to complete her full glam beauty glow.

We admire her unrivalled confidence and unique sense of style, but not all her fans were convinced by her latest array.

"What is happening here…" quizzed one fan on Instagram, as another wrote: "That don’t impress me much," playing on the star's iconic lyrics. "What in the Mad Hatter…" added a third fan.

Several of Shania's doting fans, however, were enchanted by her whimsical get-up, flooding the comments section of Harris Reed's Instagram post with flame and heart-eye emojis.

Shania looked iconic on the red carpet in a Harris Reed ensemble

"ONE FOR THE BOOKS!!!," wrote Harris. "I give you the one and only @shaniatwain in head-to-toe Harris Reed with red flowing locks for the 64th Grammy’s.

"A massive heartfelt thank you to @chrishoran20 for being a constant supporter from day one and to Shania Twain for wanting to just have fun and use the red carpet for what they were made for! Dressing up and taking risks!"

Shania switched up her look to present at the 65th Grammy Awards

Shania previously opened up about her non-binary, 'anything goes' approach to fashion. "The iconic looks that I’m known for through my career go both ways - fashion doesn’t have a gender to me," explained Shania in the caption of an Instagram post promoting her latest album.

"And the photoshoot for Waking Up Dreaming was no different, I wanted to play with masculinity and femininity... as I have done my whole life," she added. ⁠

