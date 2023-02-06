Everything Harry Styles said after beating Beyoncé with divisive Grammys Album of the Year win Harry's House was crowned album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards

Harry Styles' album Harry's House was crowned Album of Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The star's third studio album won against the likes of Lizzo, Coldplay, Adele and Beyoncé, who has now lost the prize four times. As ever, fans were quick to react to Harry's momentous success and stunning red-carpet Gucci ensemble at this year's ceremony, with several declaring his win divisive.

"I love Harry, but it was Beyoncé’s time to win," expressed one fan on Twitter, as several chimed in with similar thoughts.

"Beyoncé definitely deserved to win," added another fan on Twitter, while a third penned: "Beyoncé deserved it but Harry's album was better, fact."

Harry Styles addressed his win against Beyoncé, Adele, Lizzo & more

It may not have been Beyoncé's "time" to win best album, but the star's success proved to be truly record-breaking. She not only won in four categories but also became the first star to win their 32nd Grammy Award, making history as she took home the prize for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Renaissance.

Here's everything Harry Styles has said about winning Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards…

What Harry Styles said in his Grammy Award acceptance speech

The As It Was hitmaker put his head in his hands before running to fellow nominee Lizzo for a hug and embracing several members of his team.

"This doesn't happen to people like me very often," he expressed after taking the stage to accept the award presented by Trevor Noah. "This is so so nice, thank you," he said.

Harry won album of the year and best pop album for Harry's House

"I've been so inspired by every artist in the category with me. A lot of different times in my life I've listened to everyone in this category when I'm alone and I think on nights like tonight it's obviously so important for us to remember that there is no such thing as 'the best' in music.

"I don't think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what is going to get us one of these. This is really really kind, I am so, so grateful," he added.

Beyoncé won four awards at the Grammy Awards 2023

Harry even received a standing ovation from Beyoncé and his former girlfriend Taylor Swift. Earlier in the night, the star also won best pop album, which was presented by Jennifer Lopez.

"This album from start to finish has been the greatest experience of my life," he said. "From making it with two of my best friends to playing for people has been the greatest joy I could have asked for."

