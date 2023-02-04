20 show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2023 Grammy Awards Harry Styles, Adele, Beyonce and more bring their fashion A-game

The 2023 Grammys kicked off in LA on Sunday and alongside being music's biggest night – it's also an evening for some of the best fashion looks of awards season.

Some of the most celebrated stars hit the red carpet at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, and if there's one thing the Grammys does well, it's unforgettable fashion moments – who can forget Jennifer Lopez's iconic Versace dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards? Or even the dazzling looks from the Grammys red carpet in 2022?

The best red carpet fashion from the 2023 Grammy Awards

Sunday's ceremony was no different. With nominees and winners, including Beyonce, Adele, Doja Cat, Lizzo, and Harry Styles, the 2023 Grammy Awards will also go down in red carpet history. Take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping looks below…

Sam Smith

Sam Smith's dramatic appearance in Valentino and multiple dates, including Kim Petras in vintage Victor Costa and RuPaul's Drag Race alums Violet Chachki and Gottmik, will go down as one of the most memorable Grammys red carpet looks of all time! The ensemble red, the cane, the elaborate cover-up, and the tulle-trimmed hat - there's just so much to love.

Cardi B

Cardi B made her grand entrance in this stunning royal blue couture gown by Gaurav Gupta.

H.E.R

H.E.R arrived on the red carpet wearing an 'ink' velvet mini-volant dress with scoop neck and 'ink swirl' jacquard velvet bias spiral skirt from Bach Mai.

Taylor Swift

Grammy winner Taylor Swift brought some sparkle in her navy, sequinned Roberto Cavalli two-piece that featured a long-sleeved, high-necked cropped top and skirt with a delicate train.

Shania Twain

She wasn't nominated but Shania Twain turned up in style to show her support for those who were. Switching up her hair once again, the country music icon looked fierce wearing a bright red wig and a black-and-white spot print suit by Harris Reed with Messika jewelry. We're also loving her matching quirky top hat.

Lizzo

All eyes were on Lizzo when she rocked up in this eye-catching Dolce and Gabbana dress. The head-to-toe orange looks gorgeous on her, and can we just take a minute to appreciate the intricate floral cape - stunning!

Harry Styles

Harry Styles brought his signature style to the red carpet rocking custom Egonlab x Swarovski.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox looked like a bride in her figure-hugging Zuhair Murad gown with an intricate bodice overlay.

Kacey Musgraves

Country singer Kacey Musgraves looked incredible in pink, skintight Valentino, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Nicole Rose jewelry - extra point for the extravagant feather coat.

Mary J. Blige

Hip Hop legend Mary J. Blige sparkled in silver and added a daring touch with cut-out segments along her hips.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello looked gorgeous in the PatBO Hand-Beaded Rosette Gown. The beaded chest bodice took 40 hours of handwork to complete and is designed and constructed like a piece of jewelry.

Lourdes Leon

Madonna's daughter Lourdes oozed glamour in her figure-hugging, ruby red sequinned Area dress that showcased some of her body art. We love the matching bag and manicure too,

Heidi Klum

AGT judge Heidi Klum stood out among the sea of black ensembles in her plunging, patterned The Blonds dress with fringe accents.

Carly Pearce

Grammys 2023 winner Carly Pearce looked beautiful in her white, strapless dress with black floral detailing. We love the sassy front split and black elbow-length gloves.

Doja Cat

Trust Doja Cat to bring some gothic glamour to the red carpet. The multi-nominee looked incredible in her black, latex, fishtail gown by Atelier Versace. We love the matching opera gloves and train.

Bebe Rexha

Bebe Rexha had all eyes on her in her bright pink Moschino dress - and just look at her hair!

Laverne Cox

Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox looked gorgeous in her strapless Kim Kassas dress that featured a snakeskin print, structured detailing and bronzed applique. She accessorized with custom Garo Esparo pantaleggings, Ilene Joy, Al Zain, Poche and Mara jewelry.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton enjoyed a night out after welcoming her first child and joined the sequinned trend in her low-cut Celine gown.

Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert added a country spin to her custom Le Thanh Hoa outfit with silver fringe detailing and studded epaulets. She added Stuart Weitzman shoes, a Jeffrey Levinson bag, and Eva Fehren jewelry.

Rita Wilson

Tom Hanks's wife, Rita Wilson looked stunning in her black sequinned frock with feather detailing.

