Ella Emhoff surprises in sheer lace dress during New York Fashion Week

She blasted onto the fashion scene in 2021 following her stepmother Kamala Harris' inauguration, and ever since Ella Emhoff has continued to forge a glittering modeling career. The 23-year-old once again hit the runway, walking for Collina Strada's animalistic fever dream of a collection for Fall/Winter 2023.

For her New York Fashion Week appearance, Ella wore a collarless floral jacket featuring puffed panels, button-down detailing and a faded vintage finish. The outerwear garment was paired with a similarly hued floral midi dress that boasted terracotta, blossom pink and fern green tones, a simple rounded neckline, a loose fit typical of the label's silhouette choices and a delicate baby pink lace trim.

A pair of green socks peaked out from some white sneakers, that were complete with fluorescent yellow laces and made for a casual alternative to the traditional runway stiletto.

A minimal jewellery selection was shown, letting Ella's garden-party meets granny-friendly frock take center stage. She wore a spiked silver collar, adding a punkish twist to her cottagecore aesthetic.

The hair and makeup department decided to let Ella's raven ringlets do their thing, styling the model's hair in a slick, down loose style that culminated in a mass of curls.

Ella was joined by actress Tommy Dorfman on the runway. The actress closed the spellbinding show, which was titled 'Please Don't Eat My Friends,' wearing a bridal-inspired satin slip dress cut on the bias and flaunting a delicate cream lace appliqués. The strapless gown was topped off by a pair of angelic devil horns (an oxymoron if we ever did see one) that tapped into the show's overriding theme of quirky, somewhat unsettling animal features.

Models sporting prosthetic animal masks, elf ears, horn straps, reversed cowl necks, crushed velvet, tie-dye and florals, to name but a few overarching details, crawled, leaped and galloped down the runway to the bemusement of front-row spectators.

The eco-conscious brand's creative director Hillary Taymour has continued the divisive trend of sending animal features down the runway. Schiaparelli's Daniel Roseberry caused a stir for his SS23 couture collection which produced a handful of ultra-realistic animal heads fastened onto bespoke garments.

Modeled by icons Naomi Campbell, Irina Shayk and Shalom Harlow, the hand-painted faux heads of a wolf, a lion and a snow leopard goes to show that at fashion week, anything is possible.

