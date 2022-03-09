Ella Emhoff modeled the brand that catapulted her to stardom as she made a fashionable statement during Paris Fashion Week.

The stepdaughter of US Vice President, Kamala Harris, turned heads in an outfit which displayed her very toned abs.

Ella rocked a cropped zip-up jacket and drawstring, baggy jeans which she teamed with white platforms for a show-stopping look.

WATCH: Ella Emhoff struts her stuff on the catwalk

Her tattoo could be seen on her ribcage and the model looked effortlessly chic in the designer outfit.

Ella - who was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral - looked right at home in the striking outfit.

She wore her curly locks loose and added a pair of wire-framed glasses.

Ella showed off her very toned midsection

The daughter of second gentleman, Doug Emhoff, hadn't planned to forge a career in the modeling world and she told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

But she hopes to be a "part of that change," and make a bold statement for herself and other young women.

Ella prides herself on her edgy fashion sense

Ella has opened up about her edgy appearance in the past and said she is delighted to put her "really weird tattoos and kind of funky haircut" on display.

But since kickstarting her modeling career, she's also proven she can do glamor too with shoots for Balenciaga and she looked completely different in Dust magazine as well.

