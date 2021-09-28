Ella Emhoff and her boyfriend were in a celebratory mood this weekend when they got all dressed up for a wedding and showed off their chosen looks.

The stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris took to Instagram with a snapshot in which she was holding hands with her GQ editor boyfriend, Sam Hine.

The fashionable duo looked amazing in their black outfits which were perfectly paired with one another.

Ella flashed her abs in a pair of tapered trousers and a cropped jacket and ditched heels in favor of a pair of chunky lace-ups.

Sam wore a smart, black tuxedo and bow tie and the pair posed in a dreamy-looking setting. Ella captioned the photo: "We love weddings. We love emily and aaron, we are stealing Monday."

Her fans commented on their appearance and wrote: "American gothic vibes," and, "I really love your style and vibe. Thanks for sharing."

Ella and Sam were off to a wedding

Others said their outfits wouldn't have been out of place in a Tim Burton movie and many asked where their ensembles were from.

Ella and Sam have been rumored to be dating for some time, but she only confirmed the relationship in an interview with Vanity Fair in August.

She described her perfect date as, "a stop at the market, buying the wackiest produce, and figuring out what to cook with it."

Ella and Sam recently confirmed their romance

They've since been spotted out on several occasions and every time they make a bold style statement.

The 22-year-old was signed by IMG Models after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat went viral.

Ella hadn't planned to forge a future in modelling and told The New York Times: "I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline.

Ella's fans love her look

"As someone who, like a lot of young girls out there, had self-confidence issues, it is intimidating and scary to go into this world that is hyper-focused on you and the body."

While her mum, stepmother and father, Doug Emhoff, have been fully supportive of her career choice - she's also graduated from fashion school - she admitted to Vanity Fair that her dad does still nudge her in a different direction.

"My dad asks me very often, 'So have you reconsidered law school?' And I keep saying, 'Doug, not happening. I'm going to leave it to you, and I will be the artist.'"

