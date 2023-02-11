Maya Jama is a total goddess in rare £500 Gucci bikini The Love Island host will never say no to a statement designer piece

Maya Jama has proven herself to be a veteran of summer style, there's no question about that. Her new role as the host of Love Island may have a part to play in her fashion evolution and for that we are eternally grateful. While enjoying some time away from the villa, the star soaked up the sun in Dubai, radiating It-girl energy in a coveted bikini.

The 28-year-old posed for a series of dreamy summer snaps while sporting a denim-blue monogram Gucci bikini. The £500 swimwear set featured a classic halterneck design and a coordinating mini skirt with strappy detailing and an asymmetrical fit.

WATCH: Maya Jama sizzles in tiny string bikini

Loading the player...

She wore her raven hair down loose in softly ruffled beachy waves and went bare-faced to assure maximum tanning potential.

READ: Maya Jama and Stormzy's relationship timeline – get all the details

Behind her, followers could catch a glimpse of her modern surroundings, which included swathes of luscious green foliage, luxury hotel apartments, a peppering of palm trees and a cloudless blue sky.

Maya Jama was a tropical dream in the rare Gucci swimwear set

Maya took to social media to show off her Y2K summer ensemble with doting fans online. She cryptically wrote: "Moment I stop having fun with it I'll be done with it."

The response to Maya's idyllic post was pure delight from her followers. "Sensational," one commented, while another said: "Wow." A third added: "Wifey," and a fourth wrote: "I wanna borrow the Gucci outfit."

The star is currently enjoying some downtime in Dubai

Maya has been on a roll with the striking looks as of late. Turning out a look that was second to none, Maya sashayed into the villa last week looking divine in a number by Syndical Chamber. The statement piece, which retails at £390, showcased a beautiful skin tone orange hue, a double layer of fine mesh fabric, a wet-draped trompe l’oeil, yellow highlights to create the illusion of a female nude (how very Jean-Paul Gaultier) and a slinky, halterneck design.

MORE: Maya Jama dazzles in stunning illusion dress for surprise appearance

The presenter previously took her place on Love Island Aftersun looking divine in a rare piece sourced from Dolce and Gabbana's archive. It's safe to say, fans were left cooing over her vintage aesthetic.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.