Salma Hayek is the ultimate cover girl in waist-cinching corset - and wow! The actress is married to François-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek boasts a seriously impressive wardrobe, and on Wednesday the star turned up the heat in a dazzling sheer ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, the Magic Mike Last Dance actress, 56, posted a gorgeous photo from her latest photoshoot with Marie Claire magazine.

In the photo, the star served up some serious sass in a plunging white lace dress which featured delicate sheer panels, a luscious satin skirt and chic broderie detailing.

For some added glamour, Salma elevated her outfit with a structured nude corset which she layered over the top of her satin gown. The star accessorised her outfit with a gold twisted necklace, stacks of rings and a sleek baby pink manicure.

The star posed up a storm

For the stunning photoshoot, the mother-of-one wore her raven tresses in gentle waves and added some Hollywood glamour with a touch of honeyed bronzer, a vibrant pop of blush and lashings of mascara.

"Thank you @marieclaireuk, @yutsai88 and @qeelinjewellery for making a cold and gloomy LA day so fun and sparkly!," Salma captioned her photo.

Fans and friends went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Absolutely beautiful," while a second remarked: "That cover look! [heart eye emoji] Icon."

"You always look amazing," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "YAS QUEEENNN!!!" followed by a pair of white heart emojis.

The duo turned heads on the red carpet

It's been an exciting month for the Mexican-American actress who recently starred alongside Channing Tatum in Magic Mike's Last Dance.

This is Salma's first time starring in the popular franchise, with the synopsis for the final ever film reading: "Mike Lane takes to the stage once again when a business deal that went bust leaves him broke and bartending in Florida."

Salma's entrance then comes in: "Hoping for one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him with an offer he can't refuse. And an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to whip a hot new roster of talented dancers into shape."

