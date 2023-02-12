Salma Hayek turns heads in fishnets and leather dress with a twist The Magic Mike's Last Dance star has a great sense of style!

Salma Hayek ensured all eyes were on her over the weekend as she stepped out in London to attend The Brit Awards.

For the star-studded music event, the Magic Mike's Last Dance star wore a leather dress featuring a corset bodice and asymmetric skirt, teamed with a pair of fishnet tights and platform biker boots.

After sharing footage of herself on the red carpet rocking her head-turning look, fans were quick to compliment the star's outfit.

"You look incredible," one wrote, while another branded Salma "insanely perfect". A third added: "You look so fabulous".

Salma has been promoting Magic Mike's Last Dance over the last few weeks, in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum, who has been in all three of the movies. The House of Gucci star has been blowing fans away recently with an array of daring looks.

Salma recently showed off her incredible figure in a sheer fishnet dress as she attended the Magic Mike's Last Dance premiere, after sending fans wild in an ab-bearing black crop top.

Salma Hayek looked incredible in a leather dress and fishnet tights

Salma has been promoting the movie all around the world, but is now back in London where she spends the majority of her time.

The actress is married to François-Henri Pinault, and the couple share 15-year-old daughter Valentina. She is also stepmother to François-Henri's two children with his first wife, Dorothée Lepère, who he was married to till 2004: his namesake, François, who is 24, and Mathilde, 21.

He also has another son with none other than supermodel Linda Evangelista, Augustin James, who is 16-years old.

Salma posed on the red carpet at The Brit Awards

While Salma prefers to keep her family life out of the spotlight, now that her daughter is older she has been appearing more and more at public events, including on the red carpet with her famous mom.

Valentina also made an appearance in the audience of Ellen back in 2021. During the interview, Salma opened up about her family's unique living situation, revealing that their home is haunted. Valentina was then asked to confirm if she'd seen anything spooky happening at their house. "Oh yeah, I get it the worst. I've seen the actual things, [the ghosts] twice," she confessed.

"But a lot of people in the house have seen it," added Salma, explaining: "My husband thinks it's absolute nonsense, I'm always the negotiator in the middle so I said, 'I'm going to bring somebody, even if it's not true, at least they might psychologically think it's over.'"

