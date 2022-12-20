Salma Hayek turns up the heat in new poster for upcoming Magic Mike The Oscar-nominated star will be back on screens so soon!

Salma Hayek couldn't be more excited about her latest adventure on screen, and it promises to be quite the steamy one based on what fans have seen.

The actress shared the new poster for her upcoming film opposite one of Hollywood's biggest heartthrobs, and honestly, we can't wait!

The new promotional visual for Magic Mike's Last Dance, with the tagline "The Final Tease," sees Salma rocking a sleeveless black dress with a waist-cinching peplum in the skirt and a plunging neckline.

Behind her is Channing Tatum, the star of the franchise, standing shirtless while gazing at her, with the entire shot bathed in a neon purple and blue strobe hue.

"Christmas came early! #MagicMikesLastDance only in theaters February 10," the actress captioned her post, and her followers quickly began to fawn over the announcement.

One simply wrote: "Salma!!!" with a slew of flame emojis, while another gushed: "You will be the reason people watch this."

Salma shared the new poster for Magic Mike's Last Dance

Even the official IMDb page couldn't help leaving a comment that read: "We've got our dancing shoes on!" and many fans agree.

Salma has definitely kept extremely busy over the past couple of years, having starred in six movies between 2021 and 2023 alone, including star-studded projects like The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, Marvel's Eternals, and House of Gucci.

The star recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the difficulty of her role in Magic Mike's Last Dance, speaking specifically of pulling off more risqué scenes with her co-star.

"It's very physically challenging," she told ET. "My goodness. You just wait to see. It's complicated."

Channing Tatum will reprise his iconic role for the final time

She further said of her role: "I play a strong woman. You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around."

