Salma Hayek has fans doing a double take posing in a feathered jumpsuit The Magic Mike's Last Dance star has style in all the odd places

Salma Hayek has proven herself to be quite the fashionista over the years, with her fashion sense only having evolved as time goes on.

The actress certainly gave fans a reason to be wowed with her latest social media post, although it also left a few of them confused.

She posted a photograph of herself donned in the most chic of jumpsuits, colored in a chocolate brown with a white chain-link pattern.

It featured a matching brown feathered trim on the sleeves and hem, very reminiscent of something Bob Mackie would make for Cher, and paired with her sleek dark locks, it gave off even more of that vibe.

What made the photo a little more strange, though, was that it saw Salma in an enclosed space crouched on the ground while trying to reach up for support, a rather odd pose.

She acknowledged it too in her caption, which read: "You might think this situation is strange unless you’re claustrophobic like I am."

Fans had quite the reaction to a crouched photo of Salma in a jumpsuit

One of her fans even commented: "Omg I thought you were sitting there cuddling a dog at first!" while another said: "I'm agoraphobic and often find myself in this situation. You rock claustrophobia though."

A third gushed about her, adding: "A person is born only once and is born beautiful like this!" while another also wrote: "Chic suit."

Salma is already getting into the New Year's spirit on social media, earlier sharing a photo from her ski vacation to ring in 2023 with her followers.

The Oscar-nominated star appeared completely fresh-faced, allowing her radiant beauty to shine, while the snow-capped mountains behind her certainly added to the appeal.

The actress marked New Year's with a fresh-faced snap

"Good morning 2023," she penned alongside her snap. "Happy new year to all of you wonderful people, thank you for sharing your love, making me feel supported and many times making me laugh.

"I always learn from all of you and I hope many blessings come your way in this new adventure."

