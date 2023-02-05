Salma Hayek shares memories from star-studded wedding – see photos The Magic Mike's Last Dance star had a ball

Salma Hayek certainly had reason to celebrate as she closed off January with not only the premiere for the latest Magic Mike movie, but also a beautiful wedding.

The actress was one of the attendees at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's star-studded affair that took place in Miami.

She looked absolutely radiant in her mint green Giambattista Valli gown with a plunging neckline hemmed in rhinestones.

While she previously shared a photograph of her outfit, she took to social media to share some more memories from the event, and it looked to be quite the fun time!

In one picture, she could be seen in an intimate conversation with the bride, while posing alongside Marc and Daddy Yankee in another.

The third in the set was definitely quite a surprising combination, featuring the Frida star dancing up a storm with David and Victoria Beckham's 17-year-old son Cruz.

Salma shared some more memories from Marc and Nadia's wedding

"Beautiful memories from last weekend in #miami at the wedding of my friends Marc Anthony and Nadia," she captioned her photographs.

Many fans inundated her with heart emojis, claiming she was "aging in reverse" as one even commented: "The two cutest of the night!!!" Another simply put it as: "You look beautiful," while a third added: "So sweet, dancing with a Beckham."

The star was already in Miami at the time, appearing at the premiere event for Magic Mike's Last Dance alongside co-star Channing Tatum in another fantastic look, a see-through fishnet dress.

Our sister publication HOLA! had exclusive access to the wedding and revealed more details on the intimate affair.

The actress attended the affair in a Giambattista Valli green gown

The ceremony was held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), with David and Carlos Slim Domit serving as the Best Man for the Rain Over Me singer.

Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, and Marc's brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses of the ceremony.

