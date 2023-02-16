Julia Fox glosses over runway slip-up in horn-clad dress during NYFW

Tania Leslau
Uncut Gems star Julia Fox hit the runway for Luis de Javier in a horn-clad dress during New York Fashion Week and managed to recover from a catwalk slip-up in style
Julia Fox has become synonymous with the concept of a fashion moment. The Uncut Gems actress rarely shies away from an avant-garde outfit and has coolly taken New York Fashion Week by storm with her selection of daring looks - and now her runway slip-up, which you can watch below, has gone viral.
From strapless sheer concoctions to tangerine fur-trimmed jackets, reflective cargo skirts, and raw denim-strip co-ords, Julia has sported it all. However, none of her looks quite compare to the animalistic piece she wore on Thursday while walking for queer London-based designer Luis de Javier.
WATCH: Julia Fox hits the runway in horns during New York Fashion Week
Julia hit the runway in a denim bandeau bodycon featuring frayed-hem piping, faded panels, a strapless silhouette, corset-style lacing, a raw-hem denim train and large horns which jettisoned from the bust area of the statement piece. She slipped her hands into a pair of villainous black gloves and wore her hair in her signature slicked-back style.
SEE: Julia Fox steps out in her craziest custom denim look ever
Julia Fox hit the runway in horns for the Luis de Javier show
Conjuring up a carnal fever dream on the catwalk, Julia sashayed passed crowds but not before subtly glossing over an on-stage slip-up. As she emerged from the wings of the venue, Julia momentarily lost her balance, quickly recovering with a bounce of confidence.
The star subtly recovered from a runway slip-up as she stepped onto the catwalk
Julia has made quite a splash at New York Fashion Week so far, regularly taking her pride of place on the FROW at designer shows. The star adorned a chrome-plated catsuit at LaQuan Smith following her appearance at the Elena Velez show looking fierce in a fully sheer white strapless midi dress layered under a dusty green yeti coat and teamed with fur-tastic white point-toe heels.
MORE: The 5 biggest street-style trends from Paris Couture Week SS23
The actress wore a panelled denim bandeau dress featuring striking horn details
Not only is she a veteran of street style, but Julia is also officially the queen of upcycling. As we have seen, the 33-year-old is known for her non-conformative 'fits, and wore one of her best to date last week.
RELATED: 5 fashion trends from Couture Week that you can easily add to your wardrobe this season
Julia has brought her A-game to fashion week, sporting a host of out-there pieces
The star headed to a pre-fashion week event in New York wearing a denim outfit of dreams. The quirky piece was constructed from jean waistbands, patchworked together into a frayed asymmetric one-shoulder mini dress with no side panels.
MORE: Best dressed stars at New York Fashion Week: Katie Holmes, Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski & more
Taking the double denim trend to new extremes, the Italian-born model extended the nostalgic fabric theme into her accessory choices. She topped off her look with Medea's box-shaped handbag and wore sock-style pointed ankle boots with a slender wooden heel.
Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.