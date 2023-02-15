Maya Jama stuns in sheer lace dress with sensual gothic twist The Love Island host is no stranger to a sheer look following her BRIT Awards appearance

She is the woman of the moment with a wardrobe to match. Since announcing her new role as the host of Love Island, Maya Jama simply has not stopped. From glimmering BRIT Awards appearances to desert-swathed getaways, the ITV star has been here, there and everywhere – meaning there have been ample opportunities for sensational style moments.

The 28-year-old looked otherworldly in a semi-sheer black dress featuring a witchy lace trim, a V-neckline, a mini silhouette, long sleeves, and a gothic ruched overlay. She reclined on set while posing for the professional photo shoot to mark Valentine's Day, treating her followers to a whole new dollop of date-night style inspo.

Looking off camera, Maya let her beachy raven locks cascade down her back and showcased a natural yet flawless beauty blend.

She also shared another handful of luxury looks with fans, donning a belted leather trend coat and sporty black lingerie in other images shared online. A gem-encrusted navy mohair cardigan paired with some high-waisted mid-wash blue jeans also offered up an extra source of fashion flair.

Maya took to social media to share the selection of outfits with her doting followers. She captioned the post: "Did a thing with @mrselfportrait happy valentines my loves," with a black love heart emoji.

Of course, fans flocked to her comments section to praise her endless supply of must-see fits. " I canNOT," one comically wrote, while another said: "SO beautiful." A third added: "You are another level girrrrrllll," and a fourth noted: "Absolutely gorgeous as always, happy Valentine's day."

All eyes fell upon the star last Saturday night, as the presenter hit the red carpet at London's O2 Arena to attend the 2023 Brit Awards - and she was definitely amongst some of the best-dressed stars of the night. Serving not one, but two beguiling looks at the star-studded event, Maya proved her sartorial excellence as she debuted a series of sparkling outfits that seriously spun some heads which you can see below...

Descending onto the red carpet, the radio DJ first stunned in a figure-hugging Schiaparelli midi dress adorned with divine skeleton detailing embellished with gold hardware and rhinestones.

