Best dressed stars at New York Fashion Week: Sienna Miller, Emily Ratajkowski & more Discover which stars graced the fashion scene in style this season

Three things in life are certain. Death, taxes, and fashion week. As we have seen over the past couple of years, nothing can stop the bi-annual event from taking place, even if it has to migrate online.

Kicking off the jam-packed rota is New York Fashion Week, which opened on Thursday to eagerly-awaiting fashion followers avidly scrambling for front row seats. Of course, it wouldn't be fashion week without a glittering guestlist of VIPS for each show, meaning we have been seriously treated to some knock-out celebrity looks already.

WATCH: Best dressed stars on the FROW during fashion week throwback

Loading the player...

So, sit back, relax and let the impeccably styled stars serve up all the inspiration you need for this season. Read on to discover which famous faces gained the status of best-dressed at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023…

Pre-NYFW Kick-Off Party

Wednesday evening saw a string of stars attend the Saks Fifth Avenue's New York Fashion Week Kickoff Party at The Jazz Club at Aman New York. Fashion darlings from across the globe gathered in the pulsing venue to mooch, mingle and marvel at one another's outfits.

Charli XCX

Singer Charli XCX opted for a nostalgia-infused aesthetic crafted by her trust stylist Chris Horan. The star wore a Ludovic de Saint Sernin Fall 2023 logo-print denim mini dress featuring a corseted front and a spliced skirt, with a coordinating jacket, with towering black lace-up boots sourced from the same collection and a Coach shoulder bag.

RELATED: 5 fashion trends from Couture Week that you can easily add to your wardrobe this season

Julia Fox

Julia Fox has become synonymous with the concept of a fashion moment. The Uncut Gems star stepped out wearing a casual oversized bomber jacket and a coordinating maxi skirt with a frontal slit, both crafted from metallic gray fabric with a peakaboo flash of orange lining. Layered under her streetwear co-ord, Julia wore a ripped cropped white tee, in addition to a with a spiked choker, flatform combat boots and a baguette bag.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts served up ephemeral romanticism in a dreamy white dress by Proenza Schouler as she arrived on the scene. The mythical piece featured a sweetheart neckline, a corseted structure with stiff boning, fine straps, a voluminous skirt , a cotton poplin texture and an ultra-feminine feel. The Wild Child star slipped into a pair of Saint Laurent platform boots, giving her $1390 dress look an edgy kick.

Day One

Kicking off New York Fashion Week was Christian Siriano, who staged his show at Gotham Hall on Thursday. The designers ready-to-wear collection enticed a handful of celebrities to attend the show, taking their place on the exclusive FROW for all to see.

MORE: The 5 biggest street-style trends from Paris Couture Week SS23

Rodarte, Collina Strada and Dion Lee hosted numerous stars to watch their latest colourbomb collections unfurl. Ranging from industry it-girls to seasoned style veterans, TikTok darlings to activists, discover which fabulous figures donned their finest glad rags to attend the first day of fashion month.

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan was a bronzed babe in a sumptuously silky rust-colored jumpsuit as she took her place at the Christian Siriano show. Featuring an leegant cape-like top, seventies bell bottoms, a high neckline and a molten ombré effect, the star's attire glimmered under the studio lights. She supported her siblings Aliana, 29, and brother, Dakota Lohan, 26, as they made their New York Fashion Week modelling debuts at the show.

Julia Stiles

10 Things I Hate About You actress Julia Stiles joined Lindsay on the front row. Complementing the Parent Trap star's metallic aesthetic perfectly, Julia slipped into a hot pink silk concoction that exuded femininity. Tapping into one of this season's hottest trends, Julia flowed in the Barbiecore-inspired outfit which was popularised by Valentino last year.

LOOK: 17 fashion trends to have on your radar in 2023

Alexa Chung

Nothing says cool-girl chic quite like a nineties-style slip. Style veteran Alexa Chung attended Rodarte's Fall/Winter 2023 show sporting a lace-trimmed jade slip dress featuring fine fine straps, a thigh-split and an ankle-grazing length. Sourced from the brand's previous collection, the lustrous silk garment was a radiant addition to Alexa's wardrobe and retails at $1300.

MORE: Alexa Chung wears an outfit fit for a modern princess at Erdem’s VIP dinner

Brie Larson

It's giving John Hughes movie meets preppy prom goer and we are here for it. Hollywood star Brie Larson attended the Rodarte show in a little black dress with a floral twist. The bandeau garment featured a silk structure, a midi length, central ruching and violet corsage detailing.

Charlotte Lawrence

Singer Charlotte Lawrence joined the glittering guestlist at the Rodarte show in a peachy satin number that exuded vintage romanticism. Charlotte, who just so happens to be Kaia Gerber's best friend, posed coolly for the cameras in the refined lace piece complete with a heavy silk skirt that grazed strappy silver stilettos.

READ: Style lessons we've learnt from Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Leonie Hanne

HELLO! Fashion cover star Leonie Hanne paid homage to Prabal Gurung's penchant for bold florals in a voluminous mini dress boasting a busy fuchsia and peach petal-clad exterior, a strapless silhouette, and an on-trend hooded element that culminated in a wispy sheer train. The look was a melting pot of trends, ranging from barbiecore to the hooded dress, popularised by Saint Laurent, Versace, Coperni and more.

EXCLUSIVE: Leonie Hanne on how she made it as an Influencer in a "saturated" market

Day Two

Day two of New York Fashion Week saw brands including Proenza Schouler, Anna Sui, Jonathan Simkai, Area and Eckhaus Latta take center stage. While some stars donned their finest attire for the events, others (yes, we're looking at you Sienna Miller) went against the maximalist tide of fashion week, opting for a more coolly casual outfit instead.

Sienna Miller

Sienne Miller was the epitome of a cool-charm as she attended the Proenza Schouler show in shorts and a beige knit polo top. A pair of chunky, sandal-style heels added an extra dollop of casual quirk to her off-duty number, which was topped off by a retro pair of bronze tinted sunglasses.

Natasha Lyonne

OITNB star Natasha Lyonne joined Sienna at the Proenza Schouler show. Natasha, who has been serving look after look as of late, turned out a pretty polka dot combination that showcased cut-out effects, ring detailing, a ruffled peplum, long ruffled sleeves, and a delicately draped floor-length skirt.

Emily Ratajkowksi

Ok, ok, so we might have cheated with this one a tiny bit as she technically wasn't a guest, but we couldn't help including Emily Ratajkowski. The model hit the runway for Jonathan Simkhai in a printed blazer dress with masculine, eighties shoulders and a mini silhouette, which was paired with chunky biker boots and a slicked-back hairstyle.

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny opened the Proenza Schouler Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at the Chelsea Factory, looking ever so suave in a tailored outfit. The Hollywood star exuded cool-girl confidence in an oversized blazer, a crisp white shirt and slouchy leather-look trousers.

Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris' model stepdaughter Ella Emhoff looked lovely in lace as she attended the Proenza Schouler show. Taking a break from the catwalk, Ella donned a sheer classic-cut shirt layered over a white bralette and matched with a leather mini skater skirt, chunky cloud sandals and black socks.

MORE: Ella Emhoff surprises in sheer lace dress during New York Fashion Week

Marc Jacobs

Marc Jacobs showed his support for friends and brand creative directors Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at the Proenza Schouler show. The esteemed fashion designer toyed with exaggerated silhouettes in a grape-hued wool coat with large shoulders, a double-breasted cut, and military-style detailing.

Day Three

Day three of New York Fashion Week oversaw a stylish string of designer looks donned by famous faces. Kicking off Saturday's events was Ulla Johnson, attended by Lily Allen and Katie Holmes, followed by Jason Wu and Khaite to name a few. Ulla Johnson debuted streamlined yet sexy pieces boasting burnt orange autumnal tones, while Jason Wu served up dark romance. Khaite welcomed a slew of supermodels through its doors, in turn treating us to some divine evening outfits.

Lily Allen

Lily Allen took her place on the front row at the Ulla Johnson Fall 2023 Ready-To-Wear Fashion Show alongside Katie Holmes. The Brit pop singer wore a patchwork knit featuring checkerboards, stripes and chevron paired with some tailored leather trousers and practical white sneakers.

RELATED: Lily Allen looks completely unrecognisable in stunning style transformation

Katie Holmes

Katie Holmes was photographed outside the Ulla Johnson show looking smart in an olive-green overcoat which was layered on top of an asymmetrically designed skirt. The contemporary piece showcased silver buttons placed on the bias cut, a jagged fairycore-style hem and ruched leather boots.

Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk stole the show at the Khaite show in an all-black ensemble featuring a straight-cut leather jacket with a classic collar, decorative frontal pockets, button-down detailing and a vintage finish. She paired the timeless garment with some straight-leg trousers and heeled boots.

MORE: Irina Shayk goes makeup free at CFDA Fashion Awards after rekindling romance with Bradley Cooper

Alexa Chung

Fashion darling Alexa Chung returned to the FROW to attend the Khaite show. For the star-studded bash, the author wore a caramel-hued snakeskin cropped jacket featuring a classic collar and sporty black hems layered over a crisp white shirt with a chocolate pinstripe print. She slipped into a leather midi skirt with a frontal split to complete her evening attire

Karlie Kloss

Supermodel Karlie Kloss followed suit for the Khaite show, combining a sartorial mixture of animal print and ebony tones. The 6'1 beauty wore a sleek, black mini shirt dress layered under a floor-length duster coat that led the eye to her mint green snakeskin boots.

Ella Emhoff

So far, Ella Emhoff is winning fashion week! The model rocked double denim as she waved to crowds outside the Khaite show. The 23-year-old sported a classic, Americana light-wash denim jacket teamed with some raw-hem jeans and striking silver heels for the 'do.

MORE ELLA: Ella Emhoff surprises in sheer lace dress during New York Fashion Week

Not only did she model during fashion week, but Ella also hosted her 'Ella Emhoff Likes to Knit' pop-up looking cute but kitsch in a hand-knitted sweater vest, a yellow tee and bold floral skirt. The star is currently a student at Parsons School of Design in New York and debuted her incredible creations for all to marvel at.

Charlotte Lawrence

Charlotte Lawrence made another elegant fashion week appearance to attend the Khaite show. The singer conjured up timeless sophistication in a classic little black dress boasting a strapless design, a satin finish and a dramatic train.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.