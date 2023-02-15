Sam Smith dazzles in sequin-clad duster during NYFW post BRITs controversy The Unholy singer looked divine in sequins with a latex twist

All hail Sam Smith, who successfully sent the internet into meltdown following their viral BRIT Awards appearance. The singer swapped their headline-hitting inflatable latex look by HARRI for something with a touch more sparkle as they took their prestigious place on the front row of Christian Cowan's Fall/Winter 2023 show on Tuesday.

For the celebrity-saturated soiree, the 30-year-old wore a champagne-toned sequin-clad duster featuring a single-breasted cut, a floor-grazing length and an oversized fit. The disco-ready piece was cooly layered over a cherry red tank top which came complete with matching straight-leg trousers, latex gloves and patent platform boots.

Sam Smith attended Christian Cowan's Fall/Winter 2023 show in champagne-hued sequins

Spicing up their Studio 54 meets Kit Kat club aesthetic, Sam frosted themself in pearls and a chunky gold necklace, letting their daring attire take center stage at Cowan's flamboyant yet carefully tailored presentation.

The musician was joined by close friend Lil Nas X beside the runway. I mean, talk about a celebrity-induced visual feast! Not one for a subtle style moment, Lil Nas commanded attention in a sharply tailored lilac suit with a satin finish, some silver croc-effect heeled boots and a magnificent plume of candy pink feathers that formed a sensational headpiece.

The singer completed their glittering aesthetic with cherry red latex accessories

The ensemble was plucked straight out of Cowan's latest collection, ensuring Lil Nas was the first to debut the striking ensemble.

The star was joined on the FROW by famous friends including Lil Nas X and Bella Thorne

Sam has been an insatiable hot topic since their red-carpet triumph last Saturday. The singer wore a sculptured latex look by HARRI, which captured the crowd's attention with its accentuated, distorted silhouette, muscular torso, inflatable limbs and coordinating latex gloves, which you can see below...

HARRI, whose real name is Hari Krishnan Keezhathil Surendran Pillai is due to show next week during London Fashion Week. The inflatable couture piece donned by Sam was inspired by the designer's dog and was first revealed during an MA show at London College of Fashion in 2019. The designer is also a latex farmer and originally hails from India.

