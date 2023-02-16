Heidi Klum's most daring style moments ever The AGT star has turned out a plethora of daring outfits

Heidi Klum is a star with many strings to her bow. Not only has she forged a wildly successful career in modeling, but the German-born Sports Illustrated cover girl is also the host of Germany's Next Top Model, a judge on America's Got Talent, a certified Victoria Secret Angel, an actress, a clothing line owner, an artist and a style icon.

From low-slung jeans to frilled leopard print pieces, backless sequined gowns to sheer mesh dresses, Heidi has sported it all. To discover the model's most memorable yet daring style moments ever, simply sit back, scroll on and enjoy…

Backless glitterbomb dress

Heidi dazzled in a chevron print, glitter-clad dress featuring a sleek halterneck and ocean-toned colour palette at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition launch party at Supper Club in New York City in 1999.

The LBD

The star appeared on Harald Schmidt Show in Germany serving up effortless elegance in an asymmetrically-designed LBD.

Golden snakeskin bodycon

During the 1998 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit press conference, Heidi exuded glamour in a golden snakeskin print maxi dress featuring a subtle mermaid-style train, a square neck and a curve-gripping fit.

Orange mesh overlay

Heidi was a Y2K icon in this radiant tangerine-toned mesh dress featuring a graphic print, sheer fabric and long sleeves. The star donned the youthful piece while attending the 40th Annual Grammy Awards Sony Music After Party.

Fringed mini dress

The supermodel channeled cowgirl charm in a fringed black mini dress featuring an asymmetrical cut while living it up during the 1998 GQ Party for New York Yankee Derek Jeter at Moomba in New York.

Victoria's Secret Angel wings

Heidi gained her wings for the 5th Victoria's Secret spring fashion show, which jettisoned her modelesque features into the limelight.

Hippie halter neck

The blonde beauty rocked some dark-wash jeans and a sheer nude halter neck top featuring delicate sunset-toned beaded embellishment and florals.

Snakeskin turtleneck

The AGT star simmered in snakeskin during an Abercrombie party. Gently clasping a real-life snake, the model perfectly coordinated her look with her reptile acquaintance.

Afghan coat

Yet another Y2K concoction, this chocolate Afghan coat looked sensational on Heidi as she partied the night away during Victoria's Secret and Interview Magazine's SEXY Book Launch in New York.

Red cowl neck

Heidi turned heads in a simple but sophisticated crimson cowl neck dress as she graced the red carpet in 2000.

Rhinestone cowgirl

While attending a movie premiere, Heidi fearlessly showed off a rhinestone-encrusted butterfly that she hand-stitched onto the back of her denim jacket. The model later revealed that the piece took her some forty hours of work to create.

Butterfly choker

Move over Harry Styles, Heidi Klum did it first. The model wore a beautiful black butterfly corsage around her neck and paired it with a glitter-clad sequin cami top while attending the 2000 premiere of Butterfly.

Tropical florals

Heidi adorned this tropical creation at the 2000 premiere of X-Men in New York, much to the delight of onlookers. Heidi fused traditional cocktail attire with fantastic florals as she graced the red carpet in a shimmering backless dress.

Leopard print frills

Merging mustard florals with classic leopard print, the runway veteran looked quirky yet casual in a frilled mesh top which she teamed with some gold costume jewellery back in 2000.

Tiger top

Heidi sported this roar-tastic tiger-print tank top while attending the premiere of Shaft in New York during the summer of 2000.

