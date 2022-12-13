Heidi Klum looks phenomenal in sheer dress for mesmerizing new appearance The AGT judge left little to the imagination

Heidi Klum never fails to disappoint with her red carpet style but her latest look might just be one of her best yet.

The AGT judge left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a daring sheer gown for the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on Monday. Heidi almost bared all in her silver frock which showed off plenty of skin.

It featured romantic ruffles, a daring thigh split that exposed her never-ending legs, and a delicately pleated train.

She teamed her show-stopping dress with a pair of sky-scrapper heels, diamond earrings and wore her blonde hair down in a slicked-back style.

Heidi was joined by her husband of Tom Kaulitz, whom she married in Italy in 2019. The Tokio Hotel musician complemented his wife in a silver suit with a matching silver shirt underneath.

Heidi's dress left little to the imagination

Last week, Heidi pulled off another winning look at the People's Choice Awards, gracing the red carpet in an abstract print asymmetrical mini dress.

Complete with an exaggerated open neckline, dramatic waist tie and mix n' match pleats, Heidi's head-turning white mini dress was emblazoned with artsy green splats.

The 49-year-old star slipped into a pair of towering sky-high boots that skimmed her thighs, sporting her signature platinum blonde hair in a poker straight style.

Heidi's husband complemented his wife in a silver outfit

Speaking to Yahoo! Canada about her eccentric style, the Making The Cut presenter previously said: "I'm eclectic. Because I feel like I have so many different personalities. I don't know about you, but I go in the closet and I'm like, 'Well, what do I want to be today?'

"Sometimes I kind of feel hippie, you know, then I have my hair curly. And then I have my sandals on and a long dress with flowers. And then another day, I'm like, 'I feel I want to be really sexy today.'"

She added: "I like to have fun with patterns and with prints. I don't like to be somber. I like to have fun with fashion."

