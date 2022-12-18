Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz stun at star-studded Christmas party The supermodel lived it up!

Heidi Klum clearly was having the time of her life as she and husband Tom Kaulitz attended a Christmas party hosted by Kathy Hilton in her grand Los Angeles mansion over the weekend.

Not only was the celebration a nice way for the two to enjoy a date night and catch up with friends, but it also gave Heidi a chance to flex her supreme sense of style.

The supermodel showed off her endlessly toned legs at the occasion in a white dress with chain-link straps connecting the deeply skin-baring neckline.

Featuring an asymmetrical hem that gave way to a wrap silhouette and a high slit, also featuring a ruched design, it definitely erred on the snowy white side of festive, which Heidi paired with a top-knot and a beige feathered coat.

The two were not the only stars there, though, as apart from daughters Paris and Nicky, others making appearances were Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Paula Abdul.

It was days before the party, though, that the America's Got Talent judge had fans simply stunned with her red carpet ensemble.

Heidi definitely left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a daring sheer gown for the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water on Monday.

It featured romantic ruffles in a shade of gray that mimicked the effect of mist over water, definitely on theme for the night, a daring thigh split that exposed her never-ending legs, and a delicately pleated train.

She teamed her show-stopping dress with a pair of sky-scrapper heels, diamond earrings and wore her blonde hair down in a slicked-back style, once again to set a theme for the water-heavy film.

Heidi was joined by husband Tom, whom she married in Italy in 2019. The Tokio Hotel musician complemented his wife in a silver suit with a matching shirt underneath.

