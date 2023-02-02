Heidi Klum reveals her father filmed the births of all four children she shares with Seal The German supermodel was married to the British singer for seven years

Heidi Klum adores being a mom and she's incredibly close to the sons and daughters she shares with her ex-husband, Seal.

She also has a special bond with her own father, which she opened up about to Jennifer Hudson on her talk show on Thursday.

Heidi revealed that her dad, Gunther, was at the births of all four of her children - and he filmed it too.

WATCH: Celebrity mother-daughter lookalikes revealed - wow!

Loading the player...

The AGT judge previously revealed why she made the decision to have Gunther present in an interview with The Times Magazine.

"I want to have a film for my kids," she said. "If they don’t want to see it, we can throw it away… I wanted Seal by my side, not filming.

TRENDING NOW: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen's transformation shocked wife and fans

POPULAR: Kelly Ripa's surprising injury revealed during visit to son Joaquin

"And I don’t want to hire someone I don't know. Like, ‘Hey, can you film this?'"

Heidi asked her father Gunther to film the births of her children

When asked if she found it uncomfortable to have her dad film such an intimate moment,

Heidi added: "I had no problem with my dad doing it at all. I'm his kid. He made me! So he can watch my kids being born. To me that is totally normal."

MORE: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's oldest daughter makes rare public appearance and she's so grown up

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

Heidi and Seal share Lou, 13, Johan, 16, Henry, 17, and Leni, 18.

Seal with model daughter Leni who he adopted

Right from the start, Heidi and Seal's romance was unique. After their first date she revealed to him that she was pregnant with her ex-boyfriend, Flavio Briatore's baby.

Seal told the Mirror: "I laughed and said, 'Already? That's amazing!' She said, ‘Not with you stupid'."

Heidi with all four of her children at the beach

Nevertheless, Seal wasn't ready to give up on Heidi and became her firstborn's father before marrying the German model in 2005.

They went on to have three more children together, and renew their vows several times before their marriage came to an end seven years after they said, 'I Do'.

Their statement at the time said that they had simple "grown apart".

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.