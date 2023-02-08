Heidi Klum was a tropical goddess in slinky backless dress The Germany's Next Top Model host served up jungle fever at the event

Heide Klum is fashion royalty, there's no doubt about that. From her outrageous Halloween outfits to classically elegant everyday style, the Germany's Next Top Model host has honed her styling skills across the decades.

When the supermodel burst onto the scene in the nineties, she frequently dazzled with her noughties style and youthful looks. One of our favorites was her tropical creation at the 2000 premier of X-Men in New York.

Heidi fused traditional cocktail attire with fantastic florals as she graced the red carpet in a shimmering backless dress boasting spaghetti straps, layers of sheer black micromesh, a back leg slit, a satin belted sash, a cowl neck and a sprinkling of metallic black sequins.

Heidi Klum was a 90s vision in the black midi dress

The star completed her streamlined aesthetic by scraping her sandy blonde hair back into a bun and fastened with a raspberry pink and white lily. She also opted for a natural makeup look, showing off her career-defining features.

A black leather and patent bag was strapped over her shoulder, showcasing gold hardware that gleamed under the luminous lights of the flashing cameras.

The model accessorized with a floral headpiece

The sheer fabric trend, as seen on Heidi here, dominated the nineties era. See-through materials became all the rage with their risqué nature and have re-emerged in today's culture as a Gen Z staple piece.

Famous faces including Kate Moss and Kate Winslet made headlines in sheer slips, while star such as Emily Ratajkowski, Elsa Hosk, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Vanessa Hudgens, and Phoebe Dynevor has helped bring the trend to the forefront of the global fashion imagination today.

She glittered on the red carpet at the 2000 premiere

Heidi once again proved her sartorial prowess as she attended the 2023 Golden Globes looking phenomenal last month. The star was joined by her husband Tom Kaulitz for the event as they posed outside the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Heidi radiated confidence in a Kevin Germanier mini dress.

The sequin-clad garment boasted an all-over silver sheen, an asymmetrical design, nude sheer panels and a lavender-hued plume of ostrich feathers. She completed her outfit by slipping into a pair of Tom Ford heels, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

