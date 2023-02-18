Nicola Peltz Beckham channels Victoria Beckham in feline skinny jeans

Nicola Peltz Beckham just took a leaf out of her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham's book – and in the best way possible. The actress was pictured pitchside as she supported her husband Brooklyn Beckham during a game of football, where she debuted her flawless WAG style for all to see.

The actress cheered on her beau while rocking a pair of super-skinny jeans and a patent black puffer jacket with a high neckline and a quilted exterior. The slinky trousers featured a dark-wash finish and a low-slung silhouette, providing the perfect addition to Nicola's ever-expanding Y2K wardrobe.

The heiress posed as she pulled a peace sign, letting her recently transformed wavy locks cascade down her shiny outerwear piece. Behind her, Brooklyn embraced the game face, gazing out to the football pitch – a place where his father David and brother Romeo feel very much at home.

Nicola Peltz Beckham redefined WAG style in skinny jeans

Nicola shared the sweet moment on her Instagram Stories, posting another image of herself smiling for the camera while shielding herself from the cold evening air.

The heiress supported her husband Brooklyn Beckham

WAG style was jettisoned into the limelight thanks to Victoria Beckham's sartorial influence, which still grips the industry to this day. An army of WAGS made a name for themselves as the stylish partners of the England players, most memorably during the 2006 World Cup.

The likes of VB, a then-Cheryl Tweedy (soon-to-be Cole), Coleen Rooney (then McCloughlin), Abbey Clancy and Alex Curran (now Gerrard) certainly ruled the headlines - remember the rumours of mammoth shopping trips, or Victoria's 60-strong sunglasses collection?

Victoria Beckham popularised WAG style in the early 2000s

Nicola's latest look is one of her many black staples which, when coordinated to perfection, form a series of nineties-inspired looks that conjure up minimalist mystique.

On Wednesday, Nicola once again proved that her self-styling skills are second to none. The star slipped into a sleek semi-sheer V-neck bodysuit which she paired with some high-waisted leather trousers boasting a patent finish.

