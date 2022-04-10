Victoria Beckham looks incredible in unexpected mother-of-the-groom dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone is able to pull off the ultimate mother of the groom look, it's Victoria Beckham.

All eyes were on Victoria as she arrived hand-in-hand with husband David Beckham at the wedding reception of their son Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 27 on Saturday evening.

In photographs published by the MailOnline, the former Spice Girls star didn't disappoint as she turned heads in a slinky silver gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps, elegant plunge neckline and striking lace accents adorned across the bodice, a signature of Victoria's iconic style. Former footballer David looked equally dapper in a slick black tuxedo.

Victoria's svelte silhouette looked incredible in the striking metallic gown, which she paired with towering heels and a glittering clutch bag, amping up the glamour with delicate silver accessories.

The mother-of-four opted to style her hair away from her face, teasing her brunette locks into an elegant updo with face-framing waves highlighting her pretty features.

Victoria loves to wear figure-hugging gowns and strappy details

Victoria's understated silver gown looks like it could be a bespoke number from her own collection, but there are several similar dresses on the high street that emulate the fashion designer's effortless style.

Our prediction after seeing VB's slinky, satin ensemble? Silver is going to be the colour of the season for wedding guest attire.

Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding is easily the most anticipated celebrity wedding of the year, with the couple having to postpone their nuptials for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brooklyn explained to HELLO! they had been forced to postpone their plans: "We've been engaged for a year and if Covid wasn't a thing we'd have liked to have been married already, and it has been a bit difficult."

The newlyweds are enjoying a three-day celebration with the likes of Eva Longoria and Mel B. After a reception dinner on Friday evening, Brooklyn and Nicola spent the night apart before reuniting at the altar.

They tied the knot at Nicola's father Nelson Peltz's Montsorrel estate in Palm Beach, Florida which is reportedly worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

