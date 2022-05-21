Harper Beckham rocks strapless dress in unseen photo from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding Victoria Beckham's daughter looked so sweet

Harper Beckham had a wedding wardrobe to rival her famous mother Victoria, who shared a sweet photo of her daughter in a pretty dress in an unseen snap from Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding celebrations.

The stylish ten-year-old was pictured posing with her godmother Eva Longoria following Brooklyn and Nicola's nuptials last month. Harper looked adorable in a strapless pink dress that flared out at the waist into a billowing tulle skirt.

Harper wore her blonde hair down and added a delicate silver necklace and stud earrings. She even matched Eva, who wore a stunning, floor-length, fitted pink dress.

Victoria shared several never-before-images, including a fun group shot of her posing with her husband David and friends including Serena Williams and Marc Anthony.

Captioning the throwbacks, she penned: "Friday night throwback celebrating with friends post-wedding! We love you!!!" Fans were blown away by Harper's appearance, with many in disbelief over how much she has grown.

Harper looked so pretty in her post-wedding dress

The star-studded wedding ceremony took place on 9 April and was held at Nicola's incredible family home in Florida, with guests in attendance including Serena, Eva, and Victoria's fellow Spice Girls, Mel B and Mel C.

Harper was a bridesmaid at the nuptials and wore a chic white dress as she danced on the lawn following her older brother's wedding reception.

Harper was pictured dancing on the lawn in her bridesmaid dress

Photographs showed her rocking a sweet puff-sleeved dress complete with a navy blue waist sash.

Stylish Harper teamed her elegant white dress with coordinating ballet pumps, adding a touch of sparkle with delicate pearl studs and a string of pearls around her wrist.

Victoria's mini-me wore her sleek honey blonde hair in mermaid curls, which fell past her shoulders in elegant ringlets. Harper's 'do was created by hairstylist Adir Abergel and his team, and the look was inspired by a UK supermodel. The hairstylist told Vogue that it was based on "A minimal '90s Kate Moss look". Fancy!

