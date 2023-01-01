Sofia Vergara looks unreal in the most stylish swimsuit you'll see

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara isn't one to play it safe when it comes to her fashion choices, and her swimwear collection is equally show-stopping.

The former Modern Family actress took to Instagram on Sunday to showcase her jaw-dropping vacation photos from her New Year's getaway with husband Joe Manganiello, looking beautiful in a statement Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit. Sofia was seen posing on the beach in her blue and white geometric print one-piece, soaking up the sunshine from her exotic holiday home.

Sofia looked amazing in the pretty swimsuit, which boasted contrasting black straps and flattering balconette style cups.

She also uploaded a mirror selfie prior to hitting the beach, showcasing her swimwear in all its glory.

Sofia looked gorgeous in a Dolce & Gabbana swimsuit

The America's Got Talent star's fans were loving the look, taking to the comments to inundate her with compliments. "Class is an understatement, you are perfection!!," one wrote. "Looking very beautiful Sofia," another penned.

If you're coveting Sofia's stunning swimsuit, it's luckily still available to shop in all sizes.

Dolce & Gabbana Maiolica-Print cut-out swimsuit, $635/£525, Farfetch

Sofia and her Magic Mike star husband Joe have been enjoying an extended winter break in their vacation home, known as Casa Chipi Chipi.

The actress, who has 31-year-old son Manolo from a past relationship, has never shared the exact location of their luxurious beachside property, but it is believed to be in the middle of the Caribbean and only accessible via seaplane.

The AGT star also snapped a mirror selfie

Sofia's holiday home has an open-plan entertainment area, including her kitchen, dining room and lounge – all following a modern white colour scheme.

Making the most of the party-friendly space, the family hosted an epic New Year's Eve soirée complete with an elaborate buffet.

Sofia and Joe were seen cozying up together in a sweet snap from the festivities, with the Columbian-American actress rocking a printed silk maxi dress.

