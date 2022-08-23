A glimpse into Sofia Vergara's private marriage to Joe Manganiello The two have been together for nearly ten years

Sofia Vergara absolutely melted hearts – and got fans extra excited – when she shared a behind-the-scenes look into her latest Modern Family reunion over the weekend.

Fans of the hit sitcom were in for a treat when they got to see most of its beloved cast reunite for the most special of reasons, none other than Sarah Hyland's wedding.

The actress, who played Hayley on the show, got married after a three year engagement to Wells Adams, who is a beloved fixture of the Bachelor Nation community.

However, while Sofia delighted fans with photos from the wedding alongside her former co-stars, noticeably absent from the special occasion was her husband, Joe Manganiello.

In his place was her thirty-year-old son, Manolo González Vergara, from a previous relationship.

Sofia and Joe first got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014, to much fanfare, six months after they met at the White House Correspondents Dinner, while she was still with ex-fiancé Nick Loeb.

Sofia no doubt made an impression on Joe the moment he saw her

Her future husband has previously joked about checking her out even then, admitting: "Yeah, I totally got busted," to E! News. Though fans all over the world were quick to rave about the bombshell couple, they have led a pretty private marriage since their Palm Beach wedding and Turks & Caicos honeymoon.

Still, while appearances from Joe may be few and far in between, each is no less sweet than the one before.

The star recently shared a rare glimpse into her and Joe's home life

The two are always keen on honoring each other for birthdays and anniversaries, and most recently Sofia shared a rare glimpse into their marriage with a hilarious throwback.

The clip – which fans raved about – sees the couple at home as Sofia tries to convince her husband that she isn't taking a video of him, which she is, and the two are heard non-stop giggling with each other as she calls the actor sexy.

