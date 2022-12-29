Sofia Vergara displays svelte physique in string bikini during sun-drenched getaway

Sofia Vergara, 50, sparked an online reaction with her latest bikini selfie on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the America's Got Talent judge delighted fans with a sultry snapshot of herself rocking a flattering black bikini. The star looked every inch the beach babe as she prepared for a relaxing day in the tropical sun.

Sofia teamed her sophisticated swimwear with a shimmering Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet and an effortlessly chic white manicure. In terms of hair and makeup, the Modern Family actress styled her chocolate tresses in a middle parting and elevated her look with a slick of dusky rose lipstick.

"Playa brisa y mar," Sofia penned in the caption, which translates to "beach, breeze and sea".

Sofia looked flawless

Fans were quick to heap praise on the Colombian star, with one writing: "Sofia!!!! I would love to look like you for a day. Or joe. But mostly you. Love you both!" whilst a second quipped: "Do you ever age?"

"OMG a gooddesss in a house," enthused a third, and a fourth added: "So beautiful," followed by a trio of red heart emojis.

Sofia's sun-filled getaway coincided with her husband Joe Manganiello's 46th birthday. Paying tribute to her loved one, Sofia posted a string of celebratory photos giving centre stage to Joe's big day.

Joe celebrated his birthday on Wednesday

Among the snaps was a loved-up photo of the couple posing alongside Joe's spectacular birthday cake. Elsewhere, Sofia shared a group picture documenting her husband's intimate family dinner.

"Happy bday @joemanganiello [heart emoji]," Sofia gushed in the caption.

The couple enjoyed a lavish meal alongside family

Sofia and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2014, six months after they met at the White House Correspondents Dinner. The duo went on to tie the knot in November 2015, marking the occasion with an incredible $3million Palm Beach ceremony.

Post wedding, the lovebirds jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a romantic break complete with their very own tropical private island. Sofia and her new hubby stayed on the idyllic paradise island for seven days. And according to reports they were given star treatment with the most private and remote villa.

