Sofia Vergara dazzles in figure-hugging dress for major announcement

Sofia Vergara just made a major announcement on Instagram – and fashion fans will be thrilled. Sharing a new video on social media, the America's Got Talent star could be seen modelling a white waist-cinching dress as she unveiled her spring collection at Walmart, and she couldn't have looked more glamorous.

The caption read: "Surprise! My Spring collection exclusively at @walmart is out today! It is full of colorful surprises! Tag me so I can see you in it!" Sofia also modelled two other gorgeous looks, which you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Sofia Vergara gives fans a glimpse of her stunning new spring collection

Sparking a reaction from her 28.4 million followers, it looks like fans are already racing to shop the new collection. "Oh wow!!! Going to check out their clothes just because of you," wrote one. "Just ordered so many new pieces! Love it all!" added another. Meanwhile, a third penned: "Love your Walmart collections @sofiavergara."

It's not the first time that the Modern Family star has blown fans away with her ultra-glamorous looks. Back in January, Sofia stunned in the most figure-flattering black bodycon dress as she joined fellow America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum on the set of Germany's Next Top Model.

The actress teamed her patterned bodycon with a selection of stacked statement necklaces and a pair of large sparkly earrings to elevate the look. As for her hair, Sofia styled her caramel locks in her signature straight style, with a radiant makeup look consisting of a touch of brown eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara, and a matte lip.

Back in January, the actress stepped out in another showstopping look

She captioned the Instagram post: "Shooting @germanynextopmodel with my fave." Naturally, fans headed to the comments to express their admiration for the pair. One follower wrote: "You two are just drop-dead gorgeous!" and another added: "How do you two never seem to age?!"

