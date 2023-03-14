Lady Eliza Spencer stuns in cut-out dress during wedding celebrations

March is the season of weddings for the Spencer clan. With Lady Amelia Spencer's upcoming nuptials around the corner, we can only imagine the scenes within the Spencer household. Her twin Lady Eliza Spencer has already kickstarted her own wedding celebrations, getting her guest glamour on with a friend's special day last weekend.

On Monday, Lady Eliza took to social media to share her wedding-filled weekend while celebrating a friend's big day. The 30-year-old looked heavenly in a sand-toned gown by Michael Kors featuring contemporary cut-out panels, long sleek sleeves, a pleated maxi skirt and a ring detail. The dress added to Lady Eliza's VIP wedding guest inventory which is set to come out in full force for her sister's wedding, details of which you can see in the clip below...

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said ‘Yes’ to Greg Mallett

The socialite wore her beachy blonde waves down loose and opted for a sun-kissed makeup blend to accentuate her naturally-toned attire.

Lady Eliza Spencer looked beautiful in the pleated dress

Posing for a series of wholesome images alongside the happy couple and her long-term boyfriend Channing Millerd, Lady Eliza flashed a peak of some chain-effect sandal heels.

Twin sister Lady Amelia was also in attendance at the sun-soaked wedding, and looked radiant in a satin number featuring a champagne hue, a thigh-split, a glamorous halterneck silhouette and a sweeping length. Contrasting her twin, she wore her blonde mane tied up into a slicked-back ponytail – her go-to hairstyle for smart occasions.

The socialite celebrated a friend's wedding with her boyfriend Channing Millerd

Lady Eliza shared the images for all to see, captioning the glorious post: "Celebrating Love - Mr & Mrs dos Santos," with a white heart emoji.

As always, a stream of friends and family members were quick to praise the twins' effortless outfit choices. "Gorgeous humans," one wrote, while another said: "Looking absolutely stunning." A third added: "So pretty, all of you, as always," and a fourth followed suit, noting: "Ooooooh THAT DRESS."

Princess Diana's nieces both sparkled in champagne tones

While there is yet to be a huge diamond spotted in the mix, Lady Amelia is very much loved-up with her partner Channing. The 30-year-old socialite revealed that it was her seven-year anniversary with her beau earlier this month. The two have been dating since their early twenties, and fans are hoping the duo will follow Lady Amelia and Greg Mallett's marriage-themed lead in the near future.

Looking the picture of tranquility in turquoise, Lady Eliza shared a series of enchanting couple's photos via social media to mark the milestone. In the images, the starlet wore a simple yet sleek satin dress featuring a long silhouette, spaghetti straps and a divine cowl neckline.

