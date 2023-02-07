Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are identical in retro boyfriend jeans

There's no denying that the Spencer twins feel at ease in front of a camera. Princess Diana's twin nieces are pinned as society It-girls and often model for luxury labels, utilising their flawless features in the name of fashion.

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer recently starred in a campaign for luxury jewellery brand Chaumet. The girls embraced in a series of beautiful black and white images, where they both sported classic white T-shirts and high-waisted boyfriend jeans.

WATCH: Lady Amelia Spencer & Lady Eliza Spencer: Who knows who best?

Loading the player...

If it wasn't for Lady Amelia's top having a V-neckline and Lady Eliza's showcasing a rounded cut, we'd probably have a tough time distinguishing one twin from the other. They both wore their sandy blonde tresses swept back into a lusciously thick high ponytail and opted for radiant makeup blends to highlight their model-esque features.

Of course, modelling for a jewellery brand, Amelia and Eliza were adorned with diamonds galore. Both twins showed off their delicate layered necklaces, cuffed bracelets and stud earrings, all bearing the brand's insignia 'x' emblem.

Lady Amelia took to social media to share the professional images with her loved ones online. She captioned the breathtaking post: "Forever connected @chaumetofficial #storiesofliens #ad."

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer love to mix and match their outfits

Her friends and fans adored the sibling's shoot and were quick to express their love for the duo online. Older sister Lady Kitty Spencer wrote: "Each of these pictures is more beautiful than the one before." Another friend added: "Wow! You are both so so beautiful!" as another commented: "Gorgeous girls." A fourth agreed, noting: "Two stars scraped from heaven!"

The sisters have a jam-packed year ahead of them, with Lady Amelia's upcoming wedding leading the celebrations. The 30-year-old is soon to wed her fiancé Greg Mallett, 33, in March, though the couple has remained tight-lipped about the date of their upcoming nuptials.

Discover more about when Amelia said 'yes' to her long-term boyfriend Greg below.

WATCH: When Lady Amelia Spencer said ‘Yes’ to Greg Mallett

Loading the player...

MORE: Will Lady Amelia Spencer wear Princess Diana's famous wedding tiara?

We can't help but wonder whether Lady Amelia will wear Princess Diana's glittering tiara on her big day. The Spencer tiara was most memorably worn by Princess Diana for her royal wedding to Prince Charles in 1981, when she paired it with an iconic stunning ivory silk taffeta gown with puffed shoulders and a billowing skirt by Elizabeth and David Emanuel.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.