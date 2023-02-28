Lady Eliza Spencer marks huge milestone with boyfriend amid twin Amelia's wedding plans

It's been a year of a whole lotta love for the Spencer sisters. Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer are joined at the hip with both each other and their partners, and all four are currently in the midst of gearing up for a wedding of a lifetime.

Lady Amelia is due to be wedding her long-term partner Greg Mallett in March, details of which you can see in the clip below. Yet, it turns out that Lady Eliza also has something to celebrate besides her twin's upcoming nuptials. On Monday, the 30-year-old socialite revealed that it was her seven-year anniversary with her boyfriend Channing Millerd. The two have been dating since their early twenties, and fans are hoping the duo will follow Lady Amelia and Greg's marriage-themed lead in the near future.

Looking the picture of tranquility in turquoise, Lady Eliza shared a series of enchanting couple's photos via social media. In the images, the starlet wore a simple yet sleek satin dress featuring a long silhouette, spaghetti straps and a divine cowl neckline.

Lady Eliza Spencer celebrated her seven-year anniversary with Channing Millerd

She wore her platinum blonde hair tied back into a perfectly crafted bun, letting two wispy bangs shape her modelesque facial features. Channing looked suave beside Lady Eliza, sporting a classic black three-piece suit concoction with a smart bow tie.

Lady Eliza sweetly shared the selection of images online for all to dote upon. She captioned the post: "Happy Anniversary my Baby. 7 years of loving you, how lucky am I? I am forever grateful for your endless love and support through it all my best friend forever and always @channingmillerd."

The twins recently graced the scene at London Fashion Week

Famous friends and noteworthy names flocked to the socialite's comments to congratulate the couple on their achievement. "So lovely!! Happy Anni," wrote singer Pixie Lott, while Lady Amelia added a string of red love heart emojis. Channing replied to his girlfriend's public message, noting: "Happy anniversary my angel, truly the best years of my life. I cannot wait for what the future holds for us. I love you with all my heart." Ugh, adorbs.

There's no denying that the Spencer twins feel at ease in front of a camera. Amidst their wedding plans and anniversary celebrations, the girls are still very much centered at the heart of the British fashion sphere.

Both girls are in long-term relationships and preparing for Amelia's wedding next month

Lady Amelia and Eliza were spotted on the catwalk at the Josh Birch Jones during London Fashion Week which was held earlier this month. Amelia wore a sapphire green dress by the designer and Eliza rocked a black frock with embossed detail at the neckline. Both gowns had serious eighties-inspired shoulder pad detail and the blonde beauties wore their striking manes slicked back, as well as dark, sultry eye makeup.

