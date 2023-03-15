Best dressed stars at Cheltenham Races 2023: Zara Tindall, Carol Vorderman & more A host of celebrities and royals galloped onto the scene in their filly-themed finery for the Cheltenham Races 2023

The Cheltenham Races has reared its head once again for 2023. The annual event, frequented by stars and royals alike, is catnip to the celebrity sphere and each year oversees some devastatingly suave outfits.

From March 14 to 17, regular racegoers including Zara Tindall gather to cheer on their winning horse while serving up looks for all to covet. Before scrolling on, check out some of Zara's best outfits donned for the races in the clip below before…

WATCH: Zara Tindall's Racing Fashion

Loading the player...

Be it a snug coat ensemble or a fanciful headpiece concoction, discover which outfits worn by our favourite stars caught our eye at the Cheltenham Races 2023…

Zara Tindall

On Tuesday, Zara Tindall attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse looking both fruity and fabulous. The 41-year-old graced the scene looking sublime in a neatly tailored coat by Karen Millen boasting a magnificent shade of plum and classic construction. The royal paired the warm outerwear piece with a navy frilled blouse by & Other Stories and ankle-skimming trousers by The Fold, topping off her race day attire with Strathberry's £395 'West Baguette' leather clutch bag, practical navy heels courtesy of Emmy London and a matching plum-toned spherical hat by Juliette Botterill.

Zara previously wore her burgundy attire to attend the Together At Christmas carol service, ensuring her outfit was not only sophisticated but sustainable.

MORE: Zara Tindall joined by special guest at Cheltenham Festival

Natalie Pinkham

Zara walked hand-in-hand with close friend Natalie Pinkham at the event, who looked elegant beside the royal, wearing a traditional checked grey double-breasted coat and a dark rollneck combination. A khaki bow design sat atop her head, holding her straightened brunette tresses in place and exuding some divine femininity to her classic attire.

Carol Vorderman

TV host Carol Voderman offered us a fluff-tastic fashion statement as she attended the windy races. The star wore a crisp white shirt shrouded in beige fur and fastened with a boned denim corset with black trousers. A coordinating disc-shaped hat boasting peacock feather plumes protruded from her caramel mane and a pair of sunglasses added to her very extra accessories.

Georgia Toffolo

Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo was a tangerine dream as she attended the second day of the races. The star wrapped up warm in a radiant orange belted coat featuring dramatic fur cuffs and a matching hood, making a statement in the ultra-sunny hue.

Queen Consort Camilla

Queen Consort Camilla was pictured on day two of the races looking elegant in beige. King Charles' wife layered up in a wool coat featuring vertically lining and embroidered hems, pairing the piece with some leather gloves and a befurred bucket hat.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.