Zara Tindall surprises with bold look - and check out her earrings

On Tuesday, Zara Tindall attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse looking both fruity and fabulous. Princess Anne's daughter stepped out alongside good friend Natalie Pinkham, debuting a prim purple look complete with the cutest accessories.

The 41-year-old graced the scene looking sublime in a neatly tailored coat by Karen Millen boasting a magnificent shade of plum and classic construction. The royal paired the warm outerwear piece with a navy frilled blouse by & Other Stories and ankle-skimming trousers by The Fold, topping off her race day attire with Strathberry's £395 'West Baguette' leather clutch bag, practical navy heels courtesy of Emmy London and a matching plum-toned spherical hat by Juliette Botterill. Zara previously wore her burgundy attire to attend the Together At Christmas carol service, ensuring her outfit was not only sophisticated but sustainable.

Zara wore her blonde locks carefully coiled into an intricate bun design and held in place by her elegant headpiece. All eyes fell upon the pair of adorable fruit earrings by Laurence Coste that gleamed under her hair, which took the form of a cluster of rich purple grapes.

Natalie looked elegant beside the royal, wearing a traditional checked grey double-breasted coat and a dark rollneck combination. The pair sweetly held hands – a sign of their close friendship.

Zara was also joined for the equestrian affair by her husband Mike, who suited up in a suave two-piece, a crisp white shirt and a crimson tie that added a pop of colour to his orthodox outfit.

While motherhood hasn't affected Zara's style in terms of sophistication, the royal has definitely toned down the out-there looks since becoming a parent. The royal glided through the noughties with her Y2K wardrobe, regularly debuting Britney Spears-inspired outfits for crowds to coo over. Back in 2004, Zara was pictured leaving St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate, rocking a truly unexpected look for the occasion.

A then-23-year-old Zara decided to shake up royal tradition for her festive family celebrations. The royal sported a pair of caramel-coloured suede knee-high boots with a fleece trim and ribbons, which she teamed with a suede overcoat boasting a classic collar, a chocolate hue, a belted waistline and a knee-skimming length. Zara was also known to debut some surprising race day looks back in the day, leaving us with plenty to marvel at.

