Louise Redknapp turns up the heat in sultry silk skirt for special appearance

Louise Redknapp regularly has fans gushing about her ultra-stylish outfits and on Tuesday, she was spotted posing up a storm in a brand-new look that left fans speechless.

The pop star, 48, dazzled as she stepped out to appear on ITV's Lorraine wearing a chic all-black ensemble comprised of an ankle-length silk skirt, a classic black jumper and sultry platform boots.

Sharing a glimpse of her sizzling outfit on her Instagram Stories, the doting mother penned: "Back at Lorraine today," alongside a pink love heart emoji, followed by tagging the elegant details of her put-together look.

Louise looked sensational for the show

Accentuating her outfit, the star added a quadruple gold chain and a matching gold bracelet. As for her makeup, Louise opted for a sensual chestnut-hued smokey eyeshaddow which was paired with daring black eyeliner and lashings of mascara.

She wore her shoulder-length honey tresses down and straight to complete the dramatic ensemble.

Ever the fashionista, Louise exclusively revealed to HELLO! last year what an important part her hair plays in her outfit choices.

"Hair is my thing right there, even though I don't do a lot with it. But hair is that thing where I feel like I'm always [I'm] getting [it] done. Very natural makeup, but my hair, I always feel like I'm getting a trim or my roots [done], or my extensions [done], something is always getting done," she said.

Louise is no stranger to changing up her hair

"Again, I do just let it dry naturally nine times out of ten and then just see where it ends up. If it doesn't work, I've always got the elastic band around my arm as well, so I just stick it all back. I don't take long getting ready. I can only get ready quicker than any guy. I'm a 20 minutes and out-the-door girl."

Louise also shared the revelation that despite all the showstopping appearances on stage and screen, she has never worn false eyelashes. She explained: "I don't think I've ever worn a false lash. Once for work and I remember thinking, never again! I would never wear a false lash to go out of an evening or anything like that. I don't even think my makeup artist has them in her kit! I really love that beachy glowy look."

