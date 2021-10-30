Geri Horner stuns in waist-cinching silk gown for royal outing

Geri Horner looked stunning during a special royal event that saw her rubbing shoulders with the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Spice Girl was a vision in a long-sleeved, floor-length, silk white gown that beautifully cinched in her trim waist. The frock was adorned with silver embellishments and button detailing and featured delicate pleating across the chest and along the skirt.

Geri let her dress speak for itself as she kept her accessories simple, opting for silver studded earrings and a few rings. She wore her auburn hair down in a sleek side parting and kept her makeup fresh with a nude lip and dewy complexion.

Giving her frock a slight edge though, Geri teamed it with a pair of high-heeled beige boots, which could be seen peeking out from under the hem of her dress.

Geri was among the guests at a reception for winners of the Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition 2021 at St James's Palace on Thursday, which was hosted by Duchess Camilla.

Sharing photos from the day and a short clip of herself addressing the crowd, Geri – who is a Royal Commonwealth Society ambassador – wrote on Instagram: "As ambassador for the @royalcwsociety, I was so thrilled to be at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition ceremony yesterday to honour this year’s winners from all over the world.

"It’s so brilliant to know that after all the darkness we’ve been through, we can all come together through the power of words. Today we witnessed the huge talent the Commonwealth absolutely supports. Once again big congratulations to all the amazing 2021 winners. Keep writing!"

During an exchange with Camilla, the singer was heard sweetly asking after the Prince of Wales, with the Duchess telling her he was "fine" if a "complete workaholic".

When Geri, 49, told Camilla, 74, about a book she had read which claimed working is the key to a long life, the Duchess agreed, "Don't retire!" before joking: "That's not my problem."

