Kate Beckinsale undergoes glam transformation in see-through feather gown The Underworld star is never one to shy away from quirky style

Kate Beckinsale is back to take the fashion world and red carpets by storm, and after a buzzy night celebrating Oscar winners on Sunday, showed off more of her glam.

The actress took to social media earlier on Tuesday to share photographs of herself in a spectacular Elie Saab gown covered in sparkling appliqués and feathers.

Kate wore a spectacular sheer gown with a feather-lined trim

The completely sheer outfit covered her up with the patterned appliqués and featured an off the shoulder cut plus a dramatic lined cape, with the feathers in rose gold on the trim.

The entire ensemble created a whimsical yet ultra-glam effect for Kate, accentuated with her strappy heels, diamond earrings, and matching pink make-up.

Further along the photo set she shared, though, was a familiar cameo from one of her cats, Clive, sporting his signature grumpy face while wearing a blue sweater.

Kate deemed him her "other favorite best supporting actor," while she called her stunning look the "next awards night moment." Don't miss this other quirky moment with Kate and Clive in the video below.

She was instantly inundated with a series of flame and heart emojis from wowed fans, impressed by her recent return to the carpet and even social media, although one of them joked: "No matching one for Clive?!"

Another gushed: "Beautiful Kate and an amazing dress," while a third added: "You look very beautiful in that dress, reminds me of big majestic flakes of slow falling snow."

Kate definitely returned with a bang, also sharing photographs taken in her majestic Tony Ward couture black gown for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party. You can check out some of the other attendees and their show-stopping looks here.

Featuring a structured asymmetrical neckline with a semi-sheer skirt and covered in sequins, the black fit also sported a dramatic ruffled silver puffer coat for sleeves.

The actress looked statuesque in her Tony Ward gown

She also included some of her usual favorites, hair styled into a high ponytail with a black ribbon and strappy heels, perfectly accentuating her leg that poked out of the waist-high slit.

