Rihanna's $1.8m baby bump accessory revealed – and it's blinding The Oscar nominee is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna has taken maternity dressing to a whole new level after adorning her blossoming baby bump with $1.8 million worth of diamonds.

The pregnant singer – who is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky – looked sensational in a hot pink voluminous coat worn over a silver sequinned bralette and skirt for her appearance at Jay-Z and Beyoncé's post-Oscars bash at the famed Chateau Marmont on Sunday.

WATCH: Rihanna displays bedazzled baby bump for 2023 Oscars performance

Loading the player...

The head-turning outfit was designed especially for her by Valentino creative director Pier Paolo Piccioli, but it was her blinding accessories that added to her outfit's hefty price tag.

Rihanna's $1.8 million custom belly chain was set with more than 139 carats of oval, round, and marquise rose-cut diamonds set in platinum, according to Page Six. In fact, the singer was reportedly wearing over 250 carats of sparkling Bayco stones worth a whopping $2.67 million in total.

SEE: The most show-stopping red carpet looks from the 2023 Oscars

MORE: 7 stars who showed off their baby bumps on the red carpet: Rihanna, Jessie J, and more

As well as her bump-highlighting chain, the Oscar nominee wore a three-row diamond necklace featuring around 96 carats of rose-hued gems, a pair of floral-shaped earrings set with around 12 carats of diamonds, and a dazzling ring containing a trio of antique cushion-cut stones.

Rihanna's friend Melissa Forde shared a photo of her multi-million-dollar outfit

Earlier in the evening, Rihanna attended the 95th Academy Awards to perform a moving rendition of her song Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was nominated for Best Original Song.

She hit the champagne-colored carpet in a leather dress from Alaia that took 'cut out' to new heights. The dress boasted a figure-hugging bralette top half with chunky straps which were layered over a sheer high-neck bodycon piece.

Rihanna displayed her decorated baby bump for her Oscars performance

The skirt possessed flattering vertical panels, an elegant train, and a low-rise waistline that sat just below her protruding bump.

For her performance, she changed into a glittering Maison Margiela ensemble that featured a black bra with rhinestones and crystal fringing that draped over her bare stomach, a pair of metallic floral pants and long leather gloves.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.