Zara Tindall joined by special guest at Cheltenham Festival

Mike and Zara Tindall were among the racegoers as Cheltenham Festival kicked off on Tuesday.

Equestrian and mum-of-three Zara, 41, looked elegant for the first day of the Gloucestershire meet, wearing a plum tailored coat by Karen Millen over a ruffled navy blouse by & Other Stories and ankle-skimming trousers by The Fold. Check out more of Zara's looks from the races in the clip below…

As well as her husband, Zara was also accompanied by one of her closest friends, Dolly Maude.

The pair have been friends for years, with maternity nurse Dolly having served as Zara's maid of honour on her wedding day in 2011.

Zara with friends Dolly Maude and Natalie Pinkham

Dolly, who looked elegant for the festival in a checked coat and an ochre yellow hat, actually helped to deliver Mike and Zara's son, Lucas, in March 2021.

Former rugby star Mike, 44, revealed his son's dramatic home birth on his podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby.

Speaking to co-hosts James Haskell and Alex Payne about Lucas' birth, he said: "Fortunately Zara's friend Dolly is, she's actually more important than I am at making sure she's been at all three of my children's births, she was there and recognised that we wouldn't have got to the hospital in time, so it was run into the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, towels down, brace brace brace!"

Meanwhile, Zara and Mike's eldest child, Mia, now nine, was born at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, while middle child Lena, now four, was delivered at the Stroud Maternity Hospital.

The Tindalls are regulars at Cheltenham Festival, with Zara taking up a role as a director at the racecourse in 2020.

The couple were also joined by Zara's mother, the Princess Royal, on the first day of the event. Princess Anne sported a camel coat and a furry hat, with one of her signature printed scarves for the occasion.

