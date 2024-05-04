Frankie Bridge shows off her toned physique in daring cut-out catsuit

Frankie Bridge never misses when it comes to her incredible outfits, and the star looked better than ever this week in an ab-baring designer catsuit for a night out in London.

Attending the VIP launch night of the Samba Room at Sushi Samba, the former The Saturdays singer wore a YSL black cut-out top paired with a black blazer and matching heels.

© Dave Benett Frankie looked so glam in her designer catsuit

Keeping the accessories to a minimum, Frankie, 35, opted for dainty jewellery, while her hair looked voluminous in face-framing waves. As for her makeup, the star looked glam with a pair of fluttering false lashes, a touch of smokey eyeliner, a bronzed base, and a matte pink lip.

The event saw a host of famous faces come together to celebrate the launch of Sushi Samba's Samba Room. Vogue Williams looked chic wearing a pink oversized leather jacket over a black mini dress, while Big Brother host AJ Odudu was flawless in a skintight leather midi dress.

© Dave Benett Laura Whitmore, Joanne Mcnally, and Vogue Williams all looked stylish for the occasion

Laura Whitmore was also part of the star-studding guest list, and the Irish presenter wore a pair of waist-cinching trousers paired with a buttoned-down sheer blouse. Meanwhile, Laura's husband Iain Stirling opted for a printed shirt and denim jeans layered with a leather jacket.

Frankie took to her Instagram Stories to share snapshots from the night, including a stunning black and white snap of her latest outfit.

The Loose Women panellist's sense of style just keeps getting better, and the star regularly shares her favourite fashion finds on Instagram as part of her #FrankiesFaves.

Frankie shared her high street LBD on her Frankie's Faves

Just last week, the mother-of-two had fans swooning over her on-trend striped trousers, and before that, she had shoppers rushing to River Island to pick up her £38 date night dress that featured a high neck and flattering ruching across the bodice.

Sharing a picture of the slinky number with her followers, Frankie wrote: "If you're better than me at scheduling a date night then this is the perfect outfit! It sits so nicely and is really flattering with the ruched detailing. An LBD is also a wardrobe staple so win win."