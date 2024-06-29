Heidi Klum floors fans in barely-there lace mini dress

Heidi Klum knows how to get pulses racing with her daring Instagram photos, and the star did just that as she posed in the tiniest mini dress on Friday.

The America's Got Talent judge, 51, wore her black lace dress zipped all the way down to her waist as she posed for the snapshot during her lavish trip to Paris.

© Heidi Klum Heidi shared the daring post on Instagram

Perfectly styled as always, Heidi completed the look with a pair of black stiletto heels with feather detailing that matched the feathered cuffs of her dress, while wearing her blonde hair in loose waves.

The star has been sharing snippets from her getaway, and one video showed the German supermodel sitting on a balcony wearing just a pink robe, a matching towel on her head, and a pair of tinted sunglasses.

"Happy to be in Paris," she captioned the post.

© Heidi Klum Heidi shared a photo from her hotel balcony

Heidi is currently spending time traveling with her husband Tom Kaulitz and her four kids before returning to television work. The star is set to return to California in the coming weeks to film the live shows for America's Got Talent, following the previously-taped auditions airing.

Earlier this week, Heidi shared a loved-up video of herself and Tom, 34, which saw the pair kissing while soaking up the sun. The mother-of-four looked stunning in a printed string bikini paired with a green cover-up, while Tom opted for a blue tropical print shirt and matching shorts, a baseball cap, and a pair of sunglasses.

The former Project Runway host began dating Tom in 2018 before secretly tying the knot in February 2019. Tom is a stepdad to Heidi's four children, Leni, 20, sons Henry, 18, and Johan, 17, and daughter Lou, 14, who she shares with ex-husband Seal.

Heidi and Seal successfully co-parent their children. While their youngest kids stay mainly out of the spotlight, their eldest daughter Leni is following in her mom's footsteps with a career in modeling.