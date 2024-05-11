Frankie Bridge shows off her toned figure in slinky one-shoulder dress

Frankie Bridge continues to prove that she has the wardrobe of dreams, and the star looked incredible in a fitted one-shoulder dress and stiletto heels on Friday.

Appearing on the Loose Women panel, Frankie, 35, was beyond stylish in the Mango midi that featured flattering ruching across the waist and a thigh-high split. Keeping the accessories to a minimum, the star rounded off the look with a pair of statement gold earrings and a matching bangle bracelet.

© Frankie Bridge Frankie wore a Mango linen dress for her most recent Loose Women appearance

As for her hair, the former member of The Saturdays opted for bouncy waves that perfectly framed her face, while her makeup looked flawless as she sported a touch of gold eyeshadow, fluttering false lashes, and a matte nude lip.

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Frankie has had fans swooning over her perfectly put-together outfits. The mother-of-two attended the VIP launch night of the Samba Room at Sushi Samba in London last week, wearing a daring YSL catsuit that featured cut-out detailing and showed off her toned abs.

Frankie looked beautifully bronzed for the event, pairing her one-piece with a black blazer and a selection of gold jewellery.

© Dave Benett Frankie looked so glam in her designer catsuit

Plenty of other famous faces also attended the VIP launch. Vogue Williams looked stylish in a bright pink leather jacket, while AJ Adoudu looked like a vampy goddess in a leather bodycon dress.

Frankie has definitely had some practice in perfecting her style, as the star has been sharing her weekly fashion finds with her followers for the last five years as part of her #FrankiesFaves.

© Frankie Bridge Frankie showed off her wedding guest dress as part of her #FrankiesFaves

This week, the fashionista showcased her new River Island pink maxi dress for wedding season. The pastel number had a high neck, a form-fitting cut, and a sheer mermaid tail, which Frankie styled perfectly with a metallic clutch bag and sculpted silver earrings.

Modelling the looks for her Instagram followers, Frankie showcased multiple occasion dresses, with the caption: "It’s the one you’ve all been asking for… wedding guest faves!! This week we’ve rounded up our fave styles, florals, pastels, and tailored silhouettes! Whether you’re off to a registry office, a summer garden wedding or jetting off abroad, there’s a style to suit you! We listened to your occasion wear feedback and included more styles suitable for a bra."