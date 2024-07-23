Christine Lampard is a siren in fitted cream dress and tumbling curls

Christine Lampard returned for a summer stint hosting ITV's Lorraine on Monday, and her unmistakable elegance was a hit with viewers.

The Northern Irish presenter, who regularly stands in for the show's namesake presenter Lorraine Kelly, was a classic beauty in cream as she donned a stylish collared top and drop-waist skirt from Karen Millen for the occasion.

Amping up the glamour, Christine slipped into pointed-toe nude heels and wore her tumbling raven hair in beachy waves.

© Instagram Christine Lampard looked radiant in a skirt and polo top set from Karen Millen

Posing outside the ITV studios before she went live, Christine gave her 645k Instagram followers a closer look at her figure-flattering ensemble which caused a frenzy in the comments.

"You look stunning, such a lovely dress and a great start to the week," gushed a fan in the comments, while a second penned: "So gorgeous. Love the nude heels."

A third fan sweetly shared: "Oh how classy!!"

The Loose Women star wore the high-street label's Viscose Blend Milano skirt and polo top.

Christine's return to daytime TV

Christine's return to daytime TV comes just after the star enjoyed a wholesome family holiday with her husband Frank Lampard and their two children; Patricia, five, and Freddie, two.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star and former Chelsea manager Frank's kids were pictured playing at the beach during their recent family holiday, lapping up the sunshine and playing in the water.

© Instagram Freddie rocked his famous father's Chelsea shirt on holiday

The smitten couple, who tied the knot in December 2015, welcomed daughter Patricia in September 2018, and their youngest, Freddie, in March 2021.

As well as being a doting mum-of-two, Chrstine is also a devoted mother to Frank's two daughters, Luna and Isla, whom he shares with his former partner, Elen Rivas.

© Instagram Patricia looked so sweet with her long curly hair

In an interview with Woman & Home, Christine explained how the sister duo have quickly become the best big sisters to her two little ones, confessing that Patricia eagerly awaits their arrival whenever they visit their dad at the weekend.

The couple share two children

"My two think their big sisters are the best thing ever," she shared. "You can see them show off a little bit when they're around.

"Patricia drew pictures for them the other day and she was excited, waiting for them to arrive. The girls are great with them, so we're very lucky."