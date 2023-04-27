Radiant Cheryl looks youthful in high-waisted trousers for West End farewell

Cheryl took to Instagram earlier this week to share an emotional message about bidding farewell to her West End show 2:22 A Ghost Story.

The Fight For This Love hit-maker, 39, looked impossibly youthful in the rare photographs she posted on Instagram – and we are obsessed with her chic off-duty look. The Girls Aloud star, who put on a seriously stunning sartorial display throughout the play's run, modelled a cosy-looking houndstooth jumper. She tucked the oversized knit into her high-waisted trousers, which boasted smart gold button embellishment.

Cheryl looked lovely in a houndstooth jumper as she bid farewell to her 2:22 A Ghost Story castmates

Cheryl boasted a seriously flawless complexion in the images, adding a slick of scarlet lipstick to pull her casual look together. She wore her brunette hair swept back in a loose bun.

The former X Factor judge captioned the post: "So .. that’s it 2:22 is done. And just like that a new adventure becomes a memory and what a memory it is. I have loved every second, every person! The director... All of our crew, the tech department Kate... our understudies… everyone! They have all been so kind and amazing to me.

"I will forever be grateful for all of you and this amazing experience. Lou, Scott, Jake. I could not have asked for better cast members. I love you all lots. And YOU the audience, every single audience member you have been incredible. You have MADE my experience.

Cheryl looked stylish in her off-duty look

"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for being right there with us... every single performance. Thank you for all the love & support... ( & gifts. Lots of gifts.)

"Thanks for embarking on this new and wonderful experience with me. Jenny, Sam, Lauren and Ben. I’m gonna miss you."

Cheryl's loyal fans were quick to praise her for her critically acclaimed role in the West End production, which is now being played by One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush.

Cheryl's star turn at The Lyric Theatre has come to an end

One wrote: "So unbelievably proud of you!! You were absolutely fantastic!! Can’t wait to see what’s in store for you next. Well Done!" Another enthused: "Don’t leave us too long but enjoy a rest" while a third shared: "You smashed it. Here’s to more theatre."

Cheryl's stunning social media update was all the more special since the Girls Aloud singer rarely shares personal photographs online.

Since welcoming her son Bear, now five, with her ex Liam Payne, the brunette beauty has enjoyed a more private lifestyle and seldom makes public appearances. She sometimes treats fans to rare glimpses of her life with her young son, which you can see in the video below...

The singer recently opened up about her desire to have more children, admitting she worries the timing might not be right to expand her family

