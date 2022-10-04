Cheryl and Girls Aloud pose in Primark for heartfelt reason

Everyone's favourite high street store Primark has teamed up with Cheryl, Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts from Girls Aloud to create a gorgeous capsule range of nightwear in honour of their bandmate Sarah Harding, who tragically died from breast cancer in September 2021.

This wonderful collaboration coincides with Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The exclusive collection, styled by Harry Lambert, includes a nightshirt and pyjamas designed alongside the band, and we think you'll agree, it is an incredible sentiment as well as being super chic.

It was Sarah’s wish to fund vital research into breast cancer, and Primark will be supporting Cancer Research UK and The Christie Charitable Fund through the sales of the capsule range in the UK.

Girls Aloud and Primark have collaborated

A huge fifty percent of the sale price will be given in equal portions to these charities with a minimum commitment of £500,000.

Nightshirt, £14, Primak

The money raised through this partnership will help fund a research project by Dr Sasha Howell, Sarah’s doctor at The Christie – the specialist cancer centre in Manchester where she was treated. This research will explore how women like Sarah, who don’t fall into the at-risk category, can be better identified, and have their cancer detected earlier when treatment is more likely to be successful.

Pyjamas, £18, Primark

The pyjamas will be available in all UK and Republic of Ireland stores from Wednesday 5th October 2022 and sizes will range from XS to XL at a price point of £14 and £18.

Speaking about the range, mother-of-one Cheryl said: "Before Sarah passed away we promised her we would fulfil her wish of raising money for vital research to help determine young women between the ages of 29 and 40 who could be at risk of breast cancer with no genetic history. This campaign with Primark will raise a significant amount of money to help us achieve our promise to her.”

