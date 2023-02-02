Cheryl looks stunning in waist-defining dress following emotional comeback

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wednesday marked a milestone evening for Cheryl, who made her glowing West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story at London's Lyric Theatre.

Stepping out to celebrate beside her Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, who were seated in the the front row of Cheryl's performance, the star looked incredible in a silhouette-skimming dress from designer label Victoria Beckham.

Cheryl's £1,550 smocked maxi-dress featured a dramatic ruched bodice and built-in bralette for a defined feminine shape. The jersey gown was complete with elegant butterfly sleeves, a sophisticated high-neck and waist-cinching tailoring.

The West End starlet styled her brunette tresses in a sleek low ponytail, letting face-framing bangs highlight her delicate features.

Cheryl stepped out following the show with Nicola Roberts

As for makeup, Cheryl defined her cheekbones with a golden bronzer, adding a soft blush and fluttery lashes for a glowy beauty combination.

Cheryl's unexpected career move from global pop star to thespian came as a surprise to many of her fans, though the mother-of-one received glowing reviews for her performance.

The popstar was supported by her Girls Aloud bandmates

A member of the audience revealed on Instagram that Cheryl was in tears during the show's curtain call, in which the cast received a roar of applause and a standing ovation.

It's clear to see Cheryl's fans and friends have shared the star's excitement for her highly-anticipated run as Jenny, flooding her dressing room with flowers and adding a flurry of supportive messages on her latest Instagram post.

The Fight For This Love hitmaker took to Instagram ahead of her opening night. She wrote: "We had our first preview show of @222aghoststory last night, I am so beyond thankful to all of you for your support and lovely messages … oh and GORGEOUS flowers.

"My dressing room looks like a florist," the songstress added, followed by a flower and laughing emoji.

Cheryl plays Jenny in 2:22: A Ghost Story

Since splitting up with her ex Liam Payne, with whom she shares a son Bear, Cheryl has mainly kept out of the public eye. However, the star recently revealed that she is considering adoption in the future.

The 39-year-old opened up about her plans to have more children, revealing that although she was previously keen to have more children, her attitude changed during the pandemic, leaving her unsure about bringing another child into the world.

