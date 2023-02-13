Victoria Beckham has had a fashion revival - and she can thank Princess Kate The wife of David Beckham's label has had an influx of famous interest

Victoria Beckham's fashion label is loved by celebrities and influencers alike. It's been worn by VB's bestie Eva Longoria as well as royals Meghan Markle and the Countess of Wessex. Victoria can also check off Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kate Winslet, too!

But in the past month, three famous faces have rocked her threads, having never done so before.

WATCH: Victoria And David Beckham's Twinning Fashion Moments

Loading the player...

The first and most notable is the Princess of Wales, who stepped out in Leeds earlier this month. She took off her emerald green Alexander McQueen coat to reveal a figure-hugging knit dress by Victoria Beckham and we’re obsessed.

Kate Middleton wearing a VB dress earlier this month

Cut from a stretch cotton blend, in a textured rib-knit design, the cream midi dress features a fitted waistline and slightly flared silhouette. Known for her minimalist, sophisticated pieces, it’s no wonder Kate is a fan of VB.

Cheryl wearing a tan coloured Grecian dress from Victoria Beckham

Former Girls Aloud star Cheryl made her glowing West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story at London's Lyric Theatre earlier this month, and after her performance she was snapped with bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, wearing a silhouette-skimming dress from VB's label in a sumptuous caramel.

Last week, the mother-of-four shared an image of the beautiful Pamela Anderson wearing one of her creations. The blonde beauty donned a slinky blue dress that was cut at the midriff and showed off Pamela's incredible physique. David Beckham's wife wrote: "#VBMuse @PamelaAnderson wears look 26 from the #VictoriaBeckham Spring Summer 2023 collection for @WWD."

Emily Atack wearing a VB dress at tyhe BRITS

And on Saturday evening, Emily Atack attended the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena, sporting a black blazer dress by Victoria Beckham, which hugged her frame and looked incredible.

What a line up!

