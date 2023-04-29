Sofia Vergara floors fans in the most figure-hugging lace corset dress

The America's Got Talent judge has upped the ante with her lacy look

Sofia Vergara knows how to get hearts racing with her breathtaking Instagram posts, and the star looked unbelievable on Friday as she posed in a fitted lace corset dress.

The America's Got Talent judge looked the epitome of Hollywood glamor in the black maxi dress which featured a fitted corset bodice, with a stunning lace skirt and matching sleeves.

Sofia posed in the slinky maxi dress against a dreamy Italian backdrop, whilst holding a Dolce and Gabbana black box bag to perfectly complement the elegant look.

The Modern Family actress styled her long brunette locks in soft waves. As for her makeup, Sofia opted for her signature sultry smokey eye, a bronzed base and a bold red lip.

Taking to Instagram to share a carousel of photos from her Dolce and Gabbana photoshoot, the star captioned the post: "Tbt shooting my favourite campaign in Portofino."

It wasn't just the lacey black ensemble that got fans talking. Sofia also showed off her incredible figure in another shot wearing a leopard print bodycon dress, which she paired with black heels and a matching crossbody bag.

Sofia Vergara's Rise to Fame

In the final photo, the 50-year-old posed in a purple floral midi dress with a ruffled skirt, which she teamed with her blue designer arm candy with a delicate gold chain. Stunning!

Fans rushed to the comments to share their love for Sofia's series of glamorous looks. One fan wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous." Whilst another penned: "You look amazing Sofia!"

