Adele has the TikTok viral cup that everyone's talking about - and you can shop it on Amazon

You’ve probably seen the viral Stanley Quencher tumbler on TikTok and Instagram - and even celebrities like Adele are getting on board with the trend.

The Easy on Me singer showed off her easy way to stay hydrated, sipping from the popular travel cup on James Corden’s last-ever Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show.

The recycled stainless steel, insulated mugs, which come in sizes from 14oz to 40oz, keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold for hours. They’re perfectly designed for people on the go - the base is narrow to fit into car cup holders, and the cup also features an ergonomic handle and a trademarked three-position rotating lid to minimize spills.

A cupboard full of Stanleys has become an influencer status symbol on social media, but shoppers are saying even just owning one of these mugs is a game changer. The 40oz cup has a 4.7 star rating on the official Stanley website, and a 4.6-star rating on Amazon.

The reviews are filled with shoppers who are amazed by their new cup’s size, handiness and durability.

“This is the Tumbler I’ve been waiting for!” said one reviewer. “It’s a deep 40oz but also fits in my cup holder! Did I mention the amazing handle that makes it super easy to carry?!”

Another raved: “The Stanley is literally the best cup I have ever had. I definitely recommend you getting one, they have all different types. It keeps my cold drink [chilled] for almost 12 hours each day.”

One shopper highlighted that the cup is built to last. “Tough and durable.. My Stanley 40oz quencher was with me when I got into my rollover accident. It came out without a scratch. Best cup ever.”

And if you're looking for a similar tumbler for less, the Hydrapeak Voyager cup is a lookalike style with great reviews. "Thrilled with this cup!" said one fan. "This is the best insulated cup I’ve gotten in a long time! It’s a good size (40oz), ice stays frozen overnight, the straw stays in place, it fits my car cup holder, and the holder makes it super easy to grab for!"

